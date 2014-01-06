Dead 💀 Coins

|
2chcoin
2CH
|2chcoin was apparently a Russian clone of Quark, with a very fast block reward halving time. It was announced on Bitcointalk on 6 Jan 2014 by 'Rocketron'
66coin
66
|66coin was launched Jan 26 2014 by 'menzo'
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Acros
ACRO
|Data missing. Add it!
|In the 2013 timeframe, apparently a pure IPO scam. The scammer accepted BTC in payment for AeroCoins, and then disappeared with the BTC. Not to be confused with a different Aerocoin
Aiden
ADN
|Haha this brings back memories. Aiden is another LTC clone shitcoin I made which the idiots and Poloniex listed. I just changed some scrypt parameters and scammed people by calling it GPU friendly. I made so much BTC from this shitcoin it's... Read more
Aircoin
AIR
|Apparently there are at least two different things both named aircoin and both trading with the symbol AIR. coinmarketcap is tracking one and cryptocoinrank is tracking the other. One is effectively dead and the other apparently alive as ... Read more
Alcohoin
ALC
|Alcohoin was a scrypt coin with a 30million coin total coin supply, 1-minute blocks and a 150-coin block reward. It was launched 21 Jan 2014 by 'Alcohoin', a newbie account with hidden id/email information. The 1% premine amounted to about... Read more
Alicoin
ALI
|Data missing. Add it!
AlienCoin
ALN
|Launched January 9 2014. 30s blocks, 40-coin block award. 'Alien420' made the announcement, 'Hendo420' is a dev. Both accounts have ID hidden. Appears to be largely a clone of 42coin - in fact the initial client attempted to use the sam... Read more
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Alphacoin
ALF
|I don't know what it is yet but I've seen from 6 through 12 July 2014 - always listed but not trading, with an apparent market cap of zero, on cryptocoinrank.
AlphaOmegaCoin
AOC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
AmericanCoin
AMC
|Coingen was used to created something called 'americancoin' but this launched before coingen.io was registered so it may not be the same thing. The first 6500 blocks were mined before the cryptocurrency was announced. Also, the wallets of ... Read more
|created via coingen
|created via coingen
AmKoin
AMK
|Data missing. Add it!
Apecoin
APE
|Announced by 'apecoin'
AphroditeCoin
APH
|created via coingen. Observed trading with market cap $3711 on 2 June 2014
Appcoin
APP
|Data missing. Add it!
AppleByte
ABY
|Observed trading with market cap US$4654 on 16 June 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Arkhash
ARK
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
AssPennies
ASS
|Created in 2014, this coin was the shittiest of the original shitcoin-craze.
AstroCoin
ASR
|created via coingen. Observed trading with market cap $3174 on 2 June 2014
AustraliaCoin
AUS
|Data missing. Add it!
Babycoin
BBC
|Data missing. Add it!
BaconBitsCoin
YUM
|Data missing. Add it!
Badcoin
BAD
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
BatCoin
BAT
|Batcoin was released on Jan 6 2014. It had an anonymous developer
BeaoCoin
BEC
|Data missing. Add it!
Beatlecoin
BEA
|Observed trading with market cap $139 on 2 June 2014
BeeCoin
BEE
|Data missing. Add it!
BeerCoin
BEER
|I remember this; a premine was used in an attempt to hold the price stable relative to the price of beer. It was created via Coingen.
BeliCoin
BELI
|Observed trading with market cap $932 on 2 June 2014
BellaCoin
BELA
|BELA was a scrypt altcoin launched January 29 2014 by 'twoturtles'
Bells
BEL
|Data missing. Add it!
BestCoin
BSC
|Data missing. Add it!
Billaume
BLL
|Data missing. Add it!
Binarycoin
BIC
|Data missing. Add it!
Birdcoin
BRD
|Observed trading with market cap $33 on 2 June 2014
Bitcoin2
BTC2
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Because Bitcoin and Bytecoin were taken.
|Data missing. Add it!
Bitinium
BTN
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Bitleu
BTL
|Observed on may 10 with market cap 2259.
Bitpeso
BTP
|Data missing. Add it!
|created via Coingen.
Bitquark
BTQ
|Observed trading with market cap $4733 on 24 June 2014
Bitraam
BRM
|first seen trading on 16 June 2014 with market cap $203.
BitStar
BITS
|Data missing. Add it!
BlakeBitcoin
BBTC
|Observed trading with market cap $4148 on 6 June 2014.
Blazecoin
BLZ
|Observed trading with market cap $2935 on 12 July 2014.
Blitzcoin
BLTZ
|Started trading March 29 2014 and appears to have stopped trading 20 May 2014. at a market cap of $US37.2K. Its highest market cap was achieved on 4 April at $150K and its lowest from April 30 to May 10 at approximately US$5K.
|Created via coingen. Why did 'Blobby' seem like a good name? To anyone? Ever?
Blockshares
BKS
|Raised 250k, then disappeared
Bluechip
BCH
|Observed trading with market cap $4798 on 12 July 2014.
Bones
BONES
|Data missing. Add it!
BonusCoins
BNS
|Observed trading with market cap $2019 on 12 July 2014.
Boomcoin
BMC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Bosscoin
BOS
|Data missing. Add it!
Bountycoin
BOC
|Data missing. Add it!
Boxxycoin
BOXX
|Apparently ended due to a cease and desist order.
Boycoin
BOY
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
BTCTalkCoin
BCC
|Observed trading at market cap $4112 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Bumbacoin
CLOT
|Observed trading with market cap $2409 on 2 June 2014
Burbucoin
BUR
|Data missing. Add it!
ButterflyCoin
BUR
|Data missing. Add it!
Cagecoin
CAGE
|Observed trading at market cap $2443 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Californiacoin
CAC
|Observed trading with market cap $361 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Canada Ecoin
CDN
|Observed trading with market cap $2061 on 2 June 2014
Cancercurecoin
CCC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Monero clone, badly maintained for 6 or 8 months. Website has been closed for several weeks now. https://xcicoin.org/
|observed 29 April 2014 with market cap less than $5K. Apparently it had just launched at that time. Market cap rose above $5K on May 4. If it stays there until August 4, it may be taken off the list of the dead.
Capitalcoin
CPTL
|Observed trading with market cap $1728 on 24 June 2014
Carpe Diem Coin
DIEM
|it is definitely dead. no info since 2014!
CataloniaCoin
CATC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Chancoin
4CHN
|After a 30% premine, (supposedly) mistakenly sending 10% of the coins to a stranger on the first day, making big promises to the community which went unfulfilled for months, an elaborate lie about developers which were all alternate account... Read more
Charitycoin
CHA
|Data missing. Add it!
Chichicoin
UUC
|Launched Feb 12 2014. The client was malware; it contained a wallet stealer and key logger.
Chicoin
CHI
|Data missing. Add it!
CHNcoin
CHN
|Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $3613 at cryptocoinrank.
Chococoin
CCC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Created via coingen
|Created via coingen
Citizencoin
CTZ
|Observed trading at market cap $4425 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
CloudCoin
CDC
|There was a 'cloudcoin' generated via coingen. CDC was launched before coingen.io was registered, so it may not be the same coin. Launched 2013 July 24
Cnote
CNOTE
|Data missing. Add it!
Cococoin
COCO
|Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $687 at cryptocoinrank.
Coffeecoin
CFC2
|Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $3176 at cryptocoinrank.
|Launched by 'makomk'
Coin
COIN
|At least they picked a good name....
Coin2.0
NC2
|Appears to have stopped trading on May 21 2014. Between March 12 and May 21, it traded with market cap ranging from US$23800 on April 3 to US$424400 on March 15.
Coincoin
CC
|So good these guys picked it twice!
Coino
CON
|Data missing. Add it!
CoinyeCoin
COYE
|Data missing. Add it!
ColbertCoin
CC
|The Colbert report is a hilarious spoof of American rightwing politics. Observed trading with market cap $3026 on 2 June 2014
|Created via coingen
|Data missing. Add it!
Compasscoin
CPC
|Observed trading with market cap $2972 on 24 June 2014
ConcardCoin
CCC
|Lost data!
Conspiracycoin
CYC
|observed trading with market cap $2997 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Cooperationcoin
COOP
|Data missing. Add it!
CopperBars
CPR
|Data missing. Add it!
CopyCoin
COPY
|Launched Jan 4 2014. The client was wallet stealing malware.
CosmosCoin
CMC
|Data missing. Add it!
Counterpart
XCP
|Data missing. Add it!
Crapcoin
CRAP
|Observed trading with market cap $41 on 2 June 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
Credits
CRD
|Created via coingen. Observed with market cap 4615 on May 26
Creds
XXC
|Data missing. Add it!
Crimsoncoin
CRM
|Devs sold their coins and ran off in less than a week. Currently dead on coinexchange with the last trade occurring on the 7th of August 2017.
|Data missing. Add it!
Crypti
XCR
|This coin was created by a programmer named Boris Podvod (Podvod means scam in Czech). Later, Max Kordek, a manager who knows nothing about programming, stole the codebase and effectively killed Crypti. It was the first JavaScript decentral... Read more
CryptoApples
CRA
|Data missing. Add it!
Cryptobits
CYB
|Data missing. Add it!
Cryptobuck
BUK
|Data missing. Add it!
CryptoEagle
CREA
|Data missing. Add it!
CryptoEscudo
CESC
|Data missing. Add it!
|observed with market cap 3118 on May 17 2014 down from 37760 on April 26 2014.
CryptoLoot
LOOT
|Data missing. Add it!
CryptoMeth
METH
|cryptometh was launched march 04 by _Heisenberg_, an account registered on the same day as the launch with ID/Email information hidden. it used a Keccak/SHA3 proof of work and had an 0.9% premine amounting to a bit over 73 hours worth of m... Read more
Cryptonium
CRN
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Cryptowurly
CWC
|It didn't work...
Cthulhucoin
OFF
|Data missing. Add it!
Cubits
QBT
|Data missing. Add it!
|Right. This name didn't expect to be taken seriously so it was a very obvious non-starter. Did anyone lose money on this? If so were you waiting for someone else to go along with the gag for 'just a little bit longer than you?' Created ... Read more
Cyclecoin
CCC
|Data missing. Add it!
Cypherfunk
FUNK
|Observed trading with market cap $2552 on 6 June 2014
Czech Crown Coin
CCC
|website for sale, no further news about the coin
DeleteCoin
DEL
|current status: deleted. The person or people behind this claimed that they were going to use their premine to destroy other altcoins. They did not explain how they intended to go about that, why it would add value to the currency for oth... Read more
DemonCoin
DMC
|Crypto currency created by Seth Wahle for the purpose of Demonsaw community members to verify identity through micro transactions.
Denarius
DRS
|observed trading at $4959 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap
|Data missing. Add it!
Digital Commerce
DCM
|observed trading at $2642 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap
|created via coingen.
Dobbscoin
BOB
|Data missing. Add it!
|current status: dead as a ... well, dead. Created via Coingen.
|Data missing. Add it!
Dollarpounds
DPZ
|Data missing. Add it!
Domecoin
DOME
|Data missing. Add it!
Donationcoin
DON
|Observed trading at market cap $1433 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Dopecoin
DOPE
|Data missing. Add it!
Doubloons
DBL
|Created via Coingen.
Dougcoin
DOUG
|Data missing. Add it!
Dragoncoin
DNC
|Data missing. Add it!
Dubstepcoin
WUBS
|Data missing. Add it!
DuckDuckCoin
DUCK
|current status: Duck Duck WENT. Observed trading with market cap $1865 on 2 June 2014
|created via coingen
Dvorakcoin
DVK
|observed trading at $4274 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank
Eaglecoin
EGC
|Data missing. Add it!
Ecocoin
ECO
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
EKrona
KRN
|Observed trading with market cap $2915 on 2 June 2014
Electriccoin
VOLT
|Started by "Deviant Two". The owner of mining pools, a self proclaimed Christian who was also involved in the Cryptorush exchange. This is part of a trend in which a large number of altcoins were started by people who make their money from ... Read more
Electron
ELT
|Observed trading with market cap $2112 on 2 June 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Elephantcoin
ELP
|Data missing. Add it!
Embargocoin
EBG
|observed trading with market cap $1088 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Emerald
EMD
|Data missing. Add it!
EmuCoin
EMU
|observed with market cap US$2674 on 17 may.
Entropycoin
ENC
|observed with market cap US$3321 on 12 July 2014 on cryptocoinrank
Eoncoin
EON
|Data missing. Add it!
Equestrianbit
EQB
|Observed trading with market cap $2336 on 2 June 2014
Equinox
EQ
|ICO 2014, take money and run :)
Ermahgerdcern
EMG
|Data missing. Add it!
Eros Vision
ERS
|Scam coin ICO with plagiarized white paper. Apparently collected around ten million US dollars before making one last blog post (http://eros.posthaven.com/) and disappearing.
|Data missing. Add it!
EToken
ETOK
|Created 7 Jan 2014 by 'Mogui', a newbie account with hidden ID/email information. Etoken achieved a market cap of US$418K on Jan 17. Mogui outlined a 'rare' coin with 1 reward per block, but used a 'fancy' reward schedule with bonus blocks... Read more
|Created via Coingen
Exilecoin
EXN
|Data missing. Add it!
FAILCoin
FAIL
|Observed trading at market cap $3504 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
|a clone of tenebrix, claimed to have a fairer initial distribution. See Fairquark.
FairQuark
FRQ
|A clone of quark, claimed to have a fairer initial distribution. Claiming to have something people want is the first step in both introducing a valuable innovation and in promoting a scam. Which was it in this case?
FastoinSHA
FSS
|Data missing. Add it!
Fck Banks Coin
FCK
|Data missing. Add it!
Fellatiocoin
BLO
|Data missing. Add it!
Ferengicoin
FER
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
FIMKrypto
FIMK
|Finland's own auroracoin attempt. Can't be traded anywhere or used anywhere.
|Data missing. Add it!
Fireflycoin
FFC
|Data missing. Add it!
Fitcoin
FIT
|Observed trading with market cap $183 on 2 June 2014
Floridacoin
FLC
|Data missing. Add it!
Forexcoin
FRX
|Observed trading with market cap $4869 on 24 June 2014
|Created via Coingen. Now I want to see if the fourchan crowd actively attacked it. They would, you know.
|Data missing. Add it!
Foxcoin
FOX
|Observed trading with market cap $1404 on 2 June 2014
Fragcoin
FRAG
|Data missing. Add it!
Franko
FRK
|Franko is a shitcoin LTC clone I made to scam people. It took me about 30 minutes to make and made me a tidy sum of money. It was my first scam. Not my best scam but the first of many. Through making FRK I understood how to scam people and ... Read more
|Seriously? SERIOUSLY? How'd that work out for ya? Created via coingen.
Freedomcoin
FDC
|Data missing. Add it!
Freicoin
FRC
|Unlike Bitcoin, Freicoin has a demurrage fee that ensures its circulation and bearers of the currency pay this fee automatically. This demurrage fee was proposed by Silvio Gesell to eliminate the privileged position held by money compared w... Read more
Frictionlesscoin
FLC
|Data missing. Add it!
Frozencoin
FZ
|observed with market cap US$4149 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Frycoin
FRY
|Observed trading with market cap $960 on 2 June 2014
Furrycoin
FUR
|Data missing. Add it!
Gaelcoin
GAC
|observed with market cap 4038 on 11 may, 3988 on 2 June,
Galaxycoin
GLX
|A fast NVC clone with constant reward for 8 years. Observed with market cap US$3613 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Galleon
GLN
|Data missing. Add it!
Galtcoin
GLT
|Created via Coingen
Gamecoin
GME
|'gamecoin' appears on the list of coins created via coingen, but GME was apparently launched before the website coingen.io was registered, so it may not be the same thing.
GameLeageCoin
GML
|observed with market cap US$1995 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Gamerscoin
GMC
|Observed trading with market cap $4022 on 2 June 2014
Gasolinecoin
DZL
|Data missing. Add it!
Gatescoin
GTC
|Data missing. Add it!
Gaycoin
GAY
|Created via Coingen
|Ponzi scheme with fakecoin shut down by SEC in 2015.
|Created via Coingen
|Data missing. Add it!
Genesiscoin
GNS
|Data missing. Add it!
Geocoins
GEO
|Data missing. Add it!
Ghostcoin
GHC
|observed on 25 May 2014 trading with a market cap of US$4575.
Giarcoin
GIAR
|Observed trading with market cap $590 on 2 June 2014
GiftCoin
GFT
|Data missing. Add it!
Gil
GIL
|Data missing. Add it!
Girlcoin
GIRL
|Data missing. Add it!
Givecoin
GIVE
|Observed trading with market cap $3560 on 2 June 2014
Globalboost
BST
|Observed trading with market cap $2315 on 24 June 2014
|Apparently a 'stillbirth' - this cryptocurrency was launched on 21 April 2014, and unwisely initially listed on exchanges while its market cap was still under $5000.
Globe
GLB
|Observed trading with market cap $4712 on 10 June 2014
Globecoin
GLOBE
|Don't confuse this with Globe
Goatcoin
GOAT
|Data missing. Add it!
Godcoin
GOD
|created via coingen. observed with market cap US$89 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
|Data missing. Add it!
Goldcoin
GLD
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Gollumcoin
GLM
|Data missing. Add it!
GoodCoin
GOOD
|created via Coingen. Observed trading with market cap $3178 on 24 June 2014.
Goxcoin
GOX
|Data missing. Add it!
Grain
GRA
|Data missing. Add it!
Grandcoin
GDC
|Data missing. Add it!
Granitecoin
GRN
|Observed trading with market cap $1868 on 2 June 2014
Graphene
GRP
|Data missing. Add it!
|created via Coingen.
GreeceCoin
GRCE
|This was promoted as being to support the Greek economy. Was the software even available in Greek? Did the developers live there? Or is this another case of somebody with no connection claiming to be a rescuer? Observed trading with ma... Read more
Groincoin
GXG
|Observed trading with market cap $3128 on 24 June 2014
Growthcoin
GRW
|Data missing. Add it!
Guncoin
GUN
|Observed trading with market cap $3749 on 2 June 2014
H2Ocoin
H20
|observed on may 10 2014 with market cap US$3616, and on 2 June with market cap US$1346.
|created via Coingen.
|created via Coingen. Observed trading with market cap $814 on 2 June 2014
HawaiiCoin
HIC
|Seen trading at market cap US$1423 on 1 June, then at US$16018 - up by more than a factor of ten - less than an hour later. This would be more impressive if the trades involved more than a sawbuck, but it's still interesting.
Heisenberg
HEX
|Observed trading with market cap $2565 on 6 June 2014
Helixcoin
HXC
|Data missing. Add it!
Hellcoin
HLC
|Data missing. Add it!
|created via Coingen.
Highfivecoin
H5C
|Observed trading on 25 May 2014 with market cap of US$627.
Hobbitcoin
HBC
|observed trading may 29 with market cap US$277 and on June 2 with market cap $7035 - meaning it rose %2540 in four days. It'll be taken off the list of dead & dying if it can maintain the valuation until September 2.
HongKetoCoin
HKC
|A relaunch of HongKongCoin. Launched by 'HongKetoCoin'
HongKongCoin
HKC
|Launched by 'HongKongCoin'
Horsecoin
HORS
|Observed trading with market cap $76 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Hotcoin
HOT
|not so hot anymore....
HTMLcoin
HTML
|Data missing. Add it!
Huatecoin
HUC
|Data missing. Add it!
Huitong
HTC
|Data missing. Add it!
Huskycoin
HC
|Observed trading with market cap $3808 on 24 June 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
Icoin
ICN
|observed 11 may with market cap US$2554, and on 2 June with market cap US$4971.
iDice
ICE
|After ICO developer had minimal contact with investors via social media, roll on a few months and he's not been heard from at all for well over a month across all social media channels. Promotion has ceased and the iDice beta website is a b... Read more
Imperial Coin
IPC
|observed with market cap US$2260 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
IncaCoin
NKA
|also often spelled IncaKoin
Informationcoin
ITC
|observed with market cap US$4445 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Inkcoin
INK
|Data missing. Add it!
Insanitycoin
WOLF
|Data missing. Add it!
Instapay
IPC
|An IPO scam. Gullible people pledged BTC to get Instapay coins, and the scammer disappeared with their BTC.
Internet Peso
IPO
|Despite numerous technical advantages, it was never widely adopted. Created by Homer Komatsu.
|created via Coingen.
|created via Coingen.
Isra Coin
IRA
|It was an initiative by some guy on Facebook, at about 2013
Italycoin
ITC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Jennycoin
JNY
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Jerkycoin
JKY
|Data missing. Add it!
JesusCoin
JJC
|Apparently there have been at least two JesusCoin creations. One traded under the symbol GOD and another under JJC. At least one was created via coingen. Still... No. Just ... no. Something about a camel passing through the eye of a nee... Read more
Jewels
JWL
|Devs ran away. Website down.
|and somebody else thought misspelling it was an improvement. Created via Coingen.
|created via Coingen.
JunnonCoin
JNC
|Launched Jan 13 2014. The client was malware; it contained a wallet stealer and remote desktop.
Kakacoin
KKC
|Data missing. Add it!
Karpcoin
KARP
|Data missing. Add it!
KarpelesCoin
KAR
|Mark Karpeles is the former CEO of Gox, and widely hated by many people who, in aggregate, lost nearly a billion dollars worth of assets in both Bitcoins lost by his exchange and bitcoins devalued by the shaken markets caused by the losses.... Read more
KashmirCoin
KSC
|Observed trading with market cap $2014 on 2 June 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Killercoin
KILR
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Koindashian
KOIN
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|created via Coingen.
Kudos
KDS
|Data missing. Add it!
Kumacoin
KUMA
|observed trading with market cap $837 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Kushcoin
KHC
|Data missing. Add it!
Leadcoin
LDC
|Observed trading with market cap $3982 on 2 June 2014
Lebowskis
LBW
|Data missing. Add it!
|Darn, I was hoping someone would use that name for something that didn't wind up on this list.... Created via Coingen.
Lemoncoin
LMC
|Data missing. Add it!
LeproCoin
LPC
|Observed trading with market cap $63 on 2 June 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Limecoin
LC
|observed 11 may with market cap US$4406.
LimecoinLite
LCL
|Observed trading with market cap $2132 on 2 June 2014
Limecoinx
LIMX
|Observed trading at market cap $3786 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
|LiquidCoin is dead. Added 25 May 2014.
Litecoin Plus
XLC
|observed trading with market cap $4031 on 10 Jun 2014
LiteCoinX
LTCX
|observed trading with market cap $4609 on 10 Jun 2014
Livecoin
LVC
|Data missing. Add it!
Lolcoin
LOL
|Data missing. Add it!
Lottery Tickets
TIX
|Data missing. Add it!
LoveCoin
LOVE
|Something named "Lovecoin" was created via Coingen. As with most coingen coins, there are people who claim this isn't the one that was made via coingen. It might be, or it might not. LOVE was a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid coin launched March 3... Read more
Lucky7coin
LK7
|Contained a backdoor that lead to the theft of 13,000BTC from Cryptsy. https://github.com/alerj78/lucky7coin/issues/1
Lycancoin
LYC
|Data missing. Add it!
Machinecoin
MAC
|Observed trading with market cap $591 on 2 June 2014
MagicCoin
MGC
|created via Coingen.Observed trading with market cap $1298 on 2 June 2014. Don't confuse this with Magicoin
Magicoin
MAGIC
|Observed trading with market cap $4313 on 24 June 2014
Maki
MAKI
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Maplecoin
MPL
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Observed trading with market cap $4950 on 8 May 2014.
Megcoin
MEG
|Observed trading with market cap $1083 on 16 June 2014.
Melange
SPICE
|launched Jan 24 2014 by 'Blazr', a junior member account with email/ID hidden. Named for the plot device in the 'Dune' series by Frank Herbert. Released on the scificointalk forum 30 minutes before release on bitcointalk, which led to som... Read more
Memecoin
MEM
|Data missing. Add it!
Metiscoin
MTS
|Observed trading with market cap US$320 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Milancoin
MLC
|Data missing. Add it!
Millionairecoin
MIL
|observed trading with market cap $2972 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Minerals
MIN
|Abandoned by original dev, later abandoned by adopting team, no known active nodes
Mjollnircoin
MNR
|observed trading with market cap $234 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
|created via Coingen.
Molecule
MOL
|Data missing. Add it!
Moneyenom
MYM
|Data missing. Add it!
|it's been called a "wallet stealing scamcoin" - I haven't had time to look closer than that.
MtGoxcoin
GOX
|Observed trading with market cap $552 on 2 June 2014
Muniti
MUN
|Muniti is launched March 29 2014. It went on exchanges within days, before its market cap had risen above the level of being a dead coin. The launcher is 'radi324' who, for a refreshing change of pace, does NOT have his email address hidd... Read more
Mutcoin
MUT
|Data missing. Add it!
Naanayam
NYM
|Data missing. Add it!
Nakacoin
NKC
|Data missing. Add it!
Nanotoken
NAN
|Observed trading with market cap $3440 on 2 June 2014
Nbcoin
NBC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Evidently a pure IPO scam. The scammer accepted BTC, LTC, and NXT from people who thought they were buying NeonCoins, then disappeared with the money.
|created via Coingen.
|created via Coingen.
|created via Coingen.
|Data missing. Add it!
Noahcoin
NOAH
|observed trading at market cap US$4250 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
|Data missing. Add it!
Nucoin
NUC
|Data missing. Add it!
Nutcoin
NUT
|market cap $857 on June 14 2014 via cryptocoinrank
|Fork of NXT
|Fork of NXT
|Um. So what was this, a play to appeal to pro-gambling political cranks who wanted to compare Obama with Bin Laden? Created via Coingen.
|In America, you can use the name of a 'public figure' such as a politician, without permission -- but if you mention a certain Mouse, you'll get sued into oblivion. So this is something people were allowed to do, but I don't think it helpe... Read more
Ocoin
OSC
|Data missing. Add it!
OilCoin
OIL
|I remember this, it was an attempt to create a cryptocurrency for the vertical market of crude-oil shipping and dealing - but made absolutely zero penetration into that market.
OKDCoin
OKD
|Died do to lack of security
|There was a 'onecoin' created via Coingen. But this coin apparently launched before coingen.io was registered, so it may not be the same thing.
Onioncoin
ONI
|Data missing. Add it!
Onlinegamingcoin
OGC
|Data missing. Add it!
Orbitcoin
ORB
|Data missing. Add it!
Orcacoin
ORCA
|Observed trading with market cap $1215 on 2 June 2014
Oreocoin
OREO
|Launched Feb 21 2014. The client was malware; it contained a remote desktop exploit.
ORObit
ORO
|died 29 April 2014. Created via coingen
Ottomancoin
OTC
|observed trading at market cap US$4494 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank
Paccoin
PAC
|Data missing. Add it!
Pandacoin
PAND
|There have been at least three different Pandacoins. This one was launched by 50Cent_rapper here: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=399127.0 It was launched 4 Jan 2014 and appears to have died sometime in early June. It's not ent... Read more
Pangucoin
PGC
|Data missing. Add it!
ParagonCoin
PRG
|PROVEN TO BE A SCAM COIN https://www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader/comments/6w60wr/paragoncoin_is_a_scam_where_did_that_post_go/
ParallaxCoin
PLX
|Observed 25 May trading with a market cap of US$3260.
Patriotcoin
USA
|Data missing. Add it!
Paycoin
PYC
|Observed trading with market cap $3792 on 2 June 2014
Peacecoin
PEC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Penguincoin
PENG
|observed trading at market cap US$4473 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Pennies
CENT
|Data missing. Add it!
Peoplecoin
PPL
|Observed trading with market cap $3733 on 2 June 2014
Phcoin
PHC
|Observed trading with market cap $4856 on 24 June 2014
Phicoin
PHI
|Data missing. Add it!
PhotonCoin
PHO
|Apparently traded briefly on May 23 2014, at market cap ranging from US$6750 to US$7050. Not known to have traded on open markets on any other date. The trading symbol is now used by something called 'Photon'.
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Pikacoin
PIK
|Created via coingen.
Piniumcoin
PNC
|Data missing. Add it!
Piratecoin
PIR
|Observed trading with market cap $291 on 2 June 2014
PixelCoin
PXL
|They accepted payment in PXL for pixels of advertising on their webpage. They called it a "million dollar webpage", regardless of the fact that the same advertising exposure could be elsewhere purchased for pennies. As of 28 April 2014 th... Read more
|from the same dev who brought us silver bars and gold bars, reputedly.
Platinumcoin
PT
|Created via coingen.
Playtoken
PLT
|Data missing. Add it!
Pokercoin
POK
|Created via coingen.
Polcoin
PLC
|observed 11 may with market cap US$3802.
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Popcoin
POP
|Do not confuse this with popularcoin, a later cryptocurrency also called Popcoin and also traded under the symbol POP.
PopularCoin
POP
|There is a Popularcoin
Poundcoin
PUK
|Data missing. Add it!
Powercoin
POW
|Created via coingen. Observed trading with market cap $97 on 2 June 2014
Preminecoin
PMC
|Observed trading at market cap 3400 on 23 may 2014.
|was this a scammer counting on people mistyping the name of primecoin when they made buy/sell orders?
Procoin
PCN
|Observed trading with market cap $811 on 2 June 2014
Prospercoin
PRC
|Observed trading with market cap $1545 on 2 June 2014
Protoshares
PTS
|Data missing. Add it!
Pwnycoin
PWNY
|Data missing. Add it!
Pxlcoin
PXL
|created via coingen. Do not confuse this with Pixelcoin, which had a very similar name and traded using the same symbol. Observed trading on 6 June 2014 with market cap $13.
|Data missing. Add it!
Quatloo
QTL
|Observed trading with market cap $4222 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Qubitcoin
Q2C
|Observed trading with market cap $3496 on 24 June 2014
Quebecoin
QBC
|Observed trading at market cap $1639 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap. Simultaneously observed trading with market cap 41767 at cryptocoinrank. The only way that can happen is if the amounts being traded are so insignificant that the coin i... Read more
Quick Quick Coin
QQC
|Data missing. Add it!
Quora
QUORA
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Radioactivecoin
RAD
|Data missing. Add it!
Rainbowcoin
LGBT
|observed on 10 May with a market cap of US$4223.
Rainbowgoldcoin
RAIN
|Data missing. Add it!
Rapidcoin
RPD
|Data missing. Add it!
Rastacoin
RTC
|Created via coingen.
Ratcoin
RATC
|Observed trading with market cap $322 on 2 June 2014
Realcoin
REC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Created via coingen.
Richcoin
RCH
|Data missing. Add it!
Rightcoin
RTC
|Observed trading with market cap $1280 on 2 June 2014
|Um. It didn't. Created via coingen.
Rocketcoin
ROC
|Data missing. Add it!
Romancoin
ROM
|Observed trading with market cap $935 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
|Data missing. Add it!
Rotocoin
RT2
|Launched March 15 2014 by 'rotocoin' - a new account with hidden ID/email information. Thread: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=516138.0 It looks like people gave the dev 50 BTC for coins. It was an n-factor scrypt coin with a hal... Read more
Royalcoin
RYC
|Observed trading with market cap $3315 on 2 June 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
Rupaycoin
RUP
|Data missing. Add it!
Saffroncoin
SFR
|Observed trading with market cap $4185 on 2 June 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
SambaCoin
SMB
|Data missing. Add it!
Sapphirecoin
SPH
|Observed trading with market cap $84 on 2 June 2014
Savecoin
SPC
|observed trading may 29 with market cap US$1853
Savingcoin
SAV
|Observed trading with market cap $177 on 2 June 2014
Saw
SAW
|Created via coingen.
Scamcoin
SCC
|It had what the announcement thread called an "innovative proof of scam system."
Scoin
SCO
|Data missing. Add it!
Scotcoin
SCOT
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Securecoin
SRC
|Apparently at least two different things with the name securecoin and the trading symbol SRC exist. One is being tracked at coinmarketcap and is live. Another is being tracked at cryptocoinrank, and is dead. On 2, 6, 16, and 24 June, and... Read more
Seedcoin
SDC
|Data missing. Add it!
Serracoin
SRR
|Observed trading with market cap $2968 on 2 June 2014
Sha1coin
SHA
|Observed trading with market cap $23 on 2 June 2014
|Apparently a pure IPO scam. 45 BTC were sent to the scammer by people who believed they were buying Shares. And disappeared.
Sherlockcoin
SHC
|Observed trading with market cap $4750 on 20 May 2014
Shibecoin
SHIBE
|Observed trading with market cap $4956 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
ShieldCoin
SHLD
|80% of it's existence it has had a volume/24h of < 1USD, it seems like a pump-and-dump
|Data missing. Add it!
Siamesecoin
SIS
|Observed trading with market cap $4664 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap
|Sifcoin used a series of SHA3 candidates for hashing.
|Claimed sending out a mailer that said "free money" to people in Silicon Valley would spark mass adoption. The pitch was that someone influential would get their junkmail invitation to receive 600 worthless coins, then head right to their c... Read more
Silkcoin
SILK
|The name is a reference to the defunct
|Reputedly from the same dev who brought us gold bars and platinum bars.
Silvercoin
SRC, BEFORE SECURECOIN HAD IT
|Created via coingen.
|Silvio Berluscioni is a very wealthy Italian Businessman and Politician. His lifestyle is notoriously lavish and scandal-ridden at a time when Italy itself is going through a fierce financial contraction, so he's not well liked. But someb... Read more
Singularity
SING
|https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=670533.0 Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $3925 on coinmarketcap.
Skeincoin
SKC
|Launched Nov 1 2013, by 'Red Kendra'
Skycoin
SYC
|This is one of at least 3 different "skycoin" that have been launched. Its announcement thread is at https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=219550.0
Skynet-coin
SNC
|This was initially launched with the name "skycoin"
Slendercoin
SNC
|Data missing. Add it!
SlothCoin
SLOTH
|died 29 April 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
Snowcoin
SNC
|Data missing. Add it!
Soapbar
SOAP
|Data missing. Add it!
Sochicoin
SOCHI
|Data missing. Add it!
Socialcoin
SOC
|Observed trading with market cap $4171 on 2 June 2014
SolCoin
SOL
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Spaincoin
SPA
|No Active Market
Speedcoin
SPC
|observed 17 May 2014 with market cap 2153. Speedcoin appears to have started trading on 28 April 2014 and stopped trading on 22 May 2014. Its highest market cap was US$28M on April 28 and its lowest was apparently US$2K on 17 May.
|Data missing. Add it!
Spirecoin SPC
SPC
|It was announced in https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=435463.40 but website doesn't exist anymore http://spirecoin.com/ Can't find any info about it anymore.
Spodermancoin
SDM
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
StableCoin
SBC
|StableCoin is dead, they tried to set up a fixed value cryptocurrency, and as everyone before, they failed, currency has no fixed value and only the blockchain is actually used only for the coinbase transaction.
|Data missing. Add it!
|Stacycoin was apparently a fork of DRK. Although Stacycoin itself was apparently legit, it got re-announced in a second thread by 'werrty', and in 'werrty's announcement the link to the precompiled windows wallet was replaced with a link t... Read more
Stalwartbucks
SBX
|Data missing. Add it!
Starcoin
STR
|Data missing. Add it!
|Another coin name chosen specifically to eliminate it from consideration as any kind of serious effort. Created via coingen.
STLcoin
STL
|observed trading with market cap $1030 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
StockCoin
STC
|Observed trading with market cap $1169 on 2 June 2014
|A fork of NXT
|Data missing. Add it!
Stories
STY
|observed 17 may 2014 with market cap US$1490, again on 2 June with market cap US$348.
Streamcoin
STRC
|Data missing. Add it!
Suncoin
SUN
|Observed 25 May 2014 trading with a market cap of US$4070
|If nobody wants to say it, nobody is going to trade in it. Created via coingen.
Supercoin
SUPER
|Observed trading with market cap $1893 on 2 June 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
Superior Coin
SUP
|I created it and it was stolen. I have blocked in all exchanges. You can read anywhere on Google. My wife and I worked hard every day 7 days a week and put in around $300,000 and got scammed of all of it. They took our database and all the... Read more
SurgeCoin
SRG
|I think I remember talk about supporting the "troop surge" - the latter phase of American Interventionism in Iraq. I don't think I remember any action having anything to do with that goal ever taking place. Surgecoin apparently traded fro... Read more
Swagcoin
SWAG
|Data missing. Add it!
|Created via coingen.
Switchcoin
SWITCH
|Data missing. Add it!
Syncoin
SYN
|Data missing. Add it!
Tacocoin
TCO
|Data missing. Add it!
|observed trading with market cap US$3197 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
|Data missing. Add it!
Techcoin
TECH
|observed trading with market cap US$1794 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Teddycoin
TDY
|observed trading with market cap US$3026 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
|according to 'boymilk' Tenebrix was the first scrypt coin.
TenFiveCoin
10-5
|Data missing. Add it!
Teslacoin
TES
|Observed with market cap $4999 on April 19 2014
|Did the people who created this even speak Thai? Was the software available in that language? Created via coingen.
Thcoin
THC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Thecoin was malware; the wallet contained a keyboard recorder, and the dev apparently hoped to get the passwords people were using for their wallets. It's unknown how often that scam succeeded, or how many suckers were using the same passw... Read more
TheSmurfscoin
TSC
|It'll be interesting to see whether this one limps along until the cease & desist order arrives, or finishes dying before then. Observed trading with market cap $3221 on 2 June 2014. No longer visible on any market on 16 June 2014.
|Data missing. Add it!
Tigercoin
TGC
|Data missing. Add it!
Timekoin
TK
|Data missing. Add it!
Titanium
TTN
|Data missing. Add it!
Tittiecoin
TTC
|Data missing. Add it!
|Serious investors don't smoke weed, people. It makes them lose money. Created via coingen.
|Data missing. Add it!
|Created via coingen.
|Data missing. Add it!
TraderCoin
TDC
|Tradercoin was malware. It contained a keylogger to try to get passwords, and a wallet stealer to try to get files to use the passwords on.
Traincoin
XTN
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Truckcoin
TRK
|observed trading with market cap US$4458 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Turbocoin
XTP
|Data missing. Add it!
UFOcoin
UFO
|Data missing. Add it!
Ultimatecoin
ULT
|Data missing. Add it!
UniteCoin
UNI
|Unitecoin was a scrypt coin retargeting every 60 blocks, awarding 50 coins per block, with 2-minute block times. It launched halving the block reward every 840000 blocks. The announcement made on Bitcointalk at https://bitcointalk.org/ind... Read more
|Data missing. Add it!
Unitycoin
UNT
|Data missing. Add it!
Universitycoin
UVC
|observed trading may 29 with market cap US$3226
Vadercoin
VADR
|Data missing. Add it!
Valuecoin
VLC
|Data missing. Add it!
Vampirecoin
VMP
|Observed trading with market cap $332 on 2 June 2014
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Vegascoin
VGC
|Created via coingen.
Veilcoin
VEIL
|observed trading with market cap US$1629 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Velocitycoin
VEL
|Data missing. Add it!
Vendettacoin
VAC
|Data missing. Add it!
Venividivicicoin
VVV
|observed trading with market cap US$1963 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.Also observed trading with market cap US$14856 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank. It's not clear whether they are tracking different issues, or whether the volume is ... Read more
Verncoin
VRN
|Data missing. Add it!
VeroCoin
VRO
|Apparently a pure IPO scam. 8
|Data missing. Add it!
Viral
VIRAL
|VIRAL was a coin created by Adam Guerbuez, a self-proclaimed viral marketer who became notorious for being sued for $875 million by Facebook for running a spam campaign. To earn VIRAL coins, Twitter users had to permit third-party advertise... Read more
|Observed 2014 may 19 with a market cap of 3843.
|Data missing. Add it!
VisaCoin
VISA
|This did not last long enough to warrant a cease and desist order from VISA, although the prospect of one should have warned off any investors who thought about it. VISA was apparently a pure IPO scam; 135 BTC were sent by people who thoug... Read more
VisnCoin
VISN
|Another IPO scam. People sent BTC to the scammer who claimed he would sell them VisnCoins. The scammer and their money disappeared.
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
|Data missing. Add it!
Wavecoin
WVS
|Observed trading with market cap $4592 on 24 June 2014
WeAreSatoshi
WAS
|Data missing. Add it!
Webcoin
WEB
|Data missing. Add it!
Wecoin
WEC
|Data missing. Add it!
Wikicoin
WIKI
|Data missing. Add it!
Wincoin
WIN
|Observed with market cap $2213 on 10 June 2014
Wolongcoin
WOL
|Data missing. Add it!
|0 Comments
|Data missing. Add it!
|
Wpcoin
WPC
|Data missing. Add it!
|0 Comments
|Data missing. Add it!
|0 Comments
|Data missing. Add it!
|
X14coin
X14
|Observed trading with market cap $228 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
|
Xcoin
XCO
|Data missing. Add it!
|
Xedoscoin
XDC
|Observed trading with market cap $68 on 2 June 2014
|
Xencoin
XEN
|Data missing. Add it!
|
Xivra
XIV
|Data missing. Add it!
|
XXLcoin
XXL
|Observed with market cap $1213 on 13 June 2014
|
YACcoin
YACC
|Data missing. Add it!
|
Yamashitacoin
YMC
|observed trading with market cap $2332 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
|0 Comments
|Data missing. Add it!
|0 Comments
|Data missing. Add it!
|
YinYuanCoin
YYC
|Launched Dec 27 2013. The client was malware; it contained a key logger, wallet stealer and remote desktop.
|
Yuan Bao
YBC
|Data missing. Add it!
|0 Comments
|Created via coingen.
|0 Comments
|Data missing. Add it!
|
Zenithcoin
ZTC
|observed trading may 29 with market cap US$2284 and on 2 June with market cap US$791.
|
Zeuscoin
ZEU
|Data missing. Add it!
|
Ziber
ZBR
|Turned out to be a scam ICO
|
Zodiaccoin
ZOD
|Data missing. Add it!
|
Zombiecoin
ZMB
|Data missing. Add it!
|
Zurcoin
ZUR
|Data missing. Add it!