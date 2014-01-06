Dead 💀 Coins

2chcoin 2CH 2chcoin was apparently a Russian clone of Quark, with a very fast block reward halving time. It was announced on Bitcointalk on 6 Jan 2014 by 'Rocketron'

66coin 66 66coin was launched Jan 26 2014 by 'menzo'

AeroCoin In the 2013 timeframe, apparently a pure IPO scam. The scammer accepted BTC in payment for AeroCoins, and then disappeared with the BTC. Not to be confused with a different Aerocoin

Aiden ADN Haha this brings back memories. Aiden is another LTC clone shitcoin I made which the idiots and Poloniex listed. I just changed some scrypt parameters and scammed people by calling it GPU friendly. I made so much BTC from this shitcoin it's... Read more

Aircoin AIR Apparently there are at least two different things both named aircoin and both trading with the symbol AIR. coinmarketcap is tracking one and cryptocoinrank is tracking the other. One is effectively dead and the other apparently alive as ... Read more

Alcohoin ALC Alcohoin was a scrypt coin with a 30million coin total coin supply, 1-minute blocks and a 150-coin block reward. It was launched 21 Jan 2014 by 'Alcohoin', a newbie account with hidden id/email information. The 1% premine amounted to about... Read more

AlienCoin ALN Launched January 9 2014. 30s blocks, 40-coin block award. 'Alien420' made the announcement, 'Hendo420' is a dev. Both accounts have ID hidden. Appears to be largely a clone of 42coin - in fact the initial client attempted to use the sam... Read more

Alphacoin ALF I don't know what it is yet but I've seen from 6 through 12 July 2014 - always listed but not trading, with an apparent market cap of zero, on cryptocoinrank.

AmericanCoin AMC Coingen was used to created something called 'americancoin' but this launched before coingen.io was registered so it may not be the same thing. The first 6500 blocks were mined before the cryptocurrency was announced. Also, the wallets of ... Read more

AmeriCoin created via coingen

AminaCoin created via coingen

Apecoin APE Announced by 'apecoin'

AphroditeCoin APH created via coingen. Observed trading with market cap $3711 on 2 June 2014

AppleByte ABY Observed trading with market cap US$4654 on 16 June 2014 at coinmarketcap.

AssPennies ASS Created in 2014, this coin was the shittiest of the original shitcoin-craze.

AstroCoin ASR created via coingen. Observed trading with market cap $3174 on 2 June 2014

BatCoin BAT Batcoin was released on Jan 6 2014. It had an anonymous developer

Beatlecoin BEA Observed trading with market cap $139 on 2 June 2014

BeerCoin BEER I remember this; a premine was used in an attempt to hold the price stable relative to the price of beer. It was created via Coingen.

BeliCoin BELI Observed trading with market cap $932 on 2 June 2014

BellaCoin BELA BELA was a scrypt altcoin launched January 29 2014 by 'twoturtles'

Birdcoin BRD Observed trading with market cap $33 on 2 June 2014

BiteCoin Because Bitcoin and Bytecoin were taken.

Bitleu BTL Observed on may 10 with market cap 2259.

Bitpug created via Coingen.

Bitquark BTQ Observed trading with market cap $4733 on 24 June 2014

Bitraam BRM first seen trading on 16 June 2014 with market cap $203.

BlakeBitcoin BBTC Observed trading with market cap $4148 on 6 June 2014.

Blazecoin BLZ Observed trading with market cap $2935 on 12 July 2014.

Blitzcoin BLTZ Started trading March 29 2014 and appears to have stopped trading 20 May 2014. at a market cap of $US37.2K. Its highest market cap was achieved on 4 April at $150K and its lowest from April 30 to May 10 at approximately US$5K.

BlobbyCoin Created via coingen. Why did 'Blobby' seem like a good name? To anyone? Ever?

Blockshares BKS Raised 250k, then disappeared

Bluechip BCH Observed trading with market cap $4798 on 12 July 2014.

BonusCoins BNS Observed trading with market cap $2019 on 12 July 2014.

Boxxycoin BOXX Apparently ended due to a cease and desist order.

BTCTalkCoin BCC Observed trading at market cap $4112 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Bumbacoin CLOT Observed trading with market cap $2409 on 2 June 2014

Cagecoin CAGE Observed trading at market cap $2443 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Californiacoin CAC Observed trading with market cap $361 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Canada Ecoin CDN Observed trading with market cap $2061 on 2 June 2014

Cannabis Industry Coin XCI Monero clone, badly maintained for 6 or 8 months. Website has been closed for several weeks now. https://xcicoin.org/

Cannacoin observed 29 April 2014 with market cap less than $5K. Apparently it had just launched at that time. Market cap rose above $5K on May 4. If it stays there until August 4, it may be taken off the list of the dead.

Capitalcoin CPTL Observed trading with market cap $1728 on 24 June 2014

Carpe Diem Coin DIEM it is definitely dead. no info since 2014!

Chancoin 4CHN After a 30% premine, (supposedly) mistakenly sending 10% of the coins to a stranger on the first day, making big promises to the community which went unfulfilled for months, an elaborate lie about developers which were all alternate account... Read more

Chichicoin UUC Launched Feb 12 2014. The client was malware; it contained a wallet stealer and key logger.

CHNcoin CHN Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $3613 at cryptocoinrank.

ChoomCoin Created via coingen

ChuckCoin Created via coingen

Citizencoin CTZ Observed trading at market cap $4425 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.

CloudCoin CDC There was a 'cloudcoin' generated via coingen. CDC was launched before coingen.io was registered, so it may not be the same coin. Launched 2013 July 24

Cococoin COCO Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $687 at cryptocoinrank.

Coffeecoin CFC2 Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $3176 at cryptocoinrank.

Coiledcoin Launched by 'makomk'

Coin COIN At least they picked a good name....

Coin2.0 NC2 Appears to have stopped trading on May 21 2014. Between March 12 and May 21, it traded with market cap ranging from US$23800 on April 3 to US$424400 on March 15.

Coincoin CC So good these guys picked it twice!

ColbertCoin CC The Colbert report is a hilarious spoof of American rightwing politics. Observed trading with market cap $3026 on 2 June 2014

CollegeCoin Created via coingen

Compasscoin CPC Observed trading with market cap $2972 on 24 June 2014

ConcardCoin CCC Lost data!

Conspiracycoin CYC observed trading with market cap $2997 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

CopyCoin COPY Launched Jan 4 2014. The client was wallet stealing malware.

Crapcoin CRAP Observed trading with market cap $41 on 2 June 2014

Credits CRD Created via coingen. Observed with market cap 4615 on May 26

Crimsoncoin CRM Devs sold their coins and ran off in less than a week. Currently dead on coinexchange with the last trade occurring on the 7th of August 2017.

Crypti XCR This coin was created by a programmer named Boris Podvod (Podvod means scam in Czech). Later, Max Kordek, a manager who knows nothing about programming, stole the codebase and effectively killed Crypti. It was the first JavaScript decentral... Read more

Cryptographic Anomaly CGA observed with market cap 3118 on May 17 2014 down from 37760 on April 26 2014.

CryptoMeth METH cryptometh was launched march 04 by _Heisenberg_, an account registered on the same day as the launch with ID/Email information hidden. it used a Keccak/SHA3 proof of work and had an 0.9% premine amounting to a bit over 73 hours worth of m... Read more

Cryptowurly CWC It didn't work...

CuntCoin Right. This name didn't expect to be taken seriously so it was a very obvious non-starter. Did anyone lose money on this? If so were you waiting for someone else to go along with the gag for 'just a little bit longer than you?' Created ... Read more

Cypherfunk FUNK Observed trading with market cap $2552 on 6 June 2014

Czech Crown Coin CCC website for sale, no further news about the coin

DeleteCoin DEL current status: deleted. The person or people behind this claimed that they were going to use their premine to destroy other altcoins. They did not explain how they intended to go about that, why it would add value to the currency for oth... Read more

DemonCoin DMC Crypto currency created by Seth Wahle for the purpose of Demonsaw community members to verify identity through micro transactions.

Denarius DRS observed trading at $4959 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap

Digital Commerce DCM observed trading at $2642 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap

Dishercoin created via coingen.

DodoCoin current status: dead as a ... well, dead. Created via Coingen.

Donationcoin DON Observed trading at market cap $1433 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Doubloons DBL Created via Coingen.

DuckDuckCoin DUCK current status: Duck Duck WENT. Observed trading with market cap $1865 on 2 June 2014

DuckieCoin created via coingen

Dvorakcoin DVK observed trading at $4274 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank

EKrona KRN Observed trading with market cap $2915 on 2 June 2014

Electriccoin VOLT Started by "Deviant Two". The owner of mining pools, a self proclaimed Christian who was also involved in the Cryptorush exchange. This is part of a trend in which a large number of altcoins were started by people who make their money from ... Read more

Electron ELT Observed trading with market cap $2112 on 2 June 2014

Embargocoin EBG observed trading with market cap $1088 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

EmuCoin EMU observed with market cap US$2674 on 17 may.

Entropycoin ENC observed with market cap US$3321 on 12 July 2014 on cryptocoinrank

Equestrianbit EQB Observed trading with market cap $2336 on 2 June 2014

Equinox EQ ICO 2014, take money and run :)

Eros Vision ERS Scam coin ICO with plagiarized white paper. Apparently collected around ten million US dollars before making one last blog post (http://eros.posthaven.com/) and disappearing.

EToken ETOK Created 7 Jan 2014 by 'Mogui', a newbie account with hidden ID/email information. Etoken achieved a market cap of US$418K on Jan 17. Mogui outlined a 'rare' coin with 1 reward per block, but used a 'fancy' reward schedule with bonus blocks... Read more

EuroCoin Created via Coingen

FAILCoin FAIL Observed trading at market cap $3504 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.

FairBrix a clone of tenebrix, claimed to have a fairer initial distribution. See Fairquark.

FairQuark FRQ A clone of quark, claimed to have a fairer initial distribution. Claiming to have something people want is the first step in both introducing a valuable innovation and in promoting a scam. Which was it in this case?

FIMKrypto FIMK Finland's own auroracoin attempt. Can't be traded anywhere or used anywhere.

Fitcoin FIT Observed trading with market cap $183 on 2 June 2014

Forexcoin FRX Observed trading with market cap $4869 on 24 June 2014

Fourchan Created via Coingen. Now I want to see if the fourchan crowd actively attacked it. They would, you know.

Foxcoin FOX Observed trading with market cap $1404 on 2 June 2014

Franko FRK Franko is a shitcoin LTC clone I made to scam people. It took me about 30 minutes to make and made me a tidy sum of money. It was my first scam. Not my best scam but the first of many. Through making FRK I understood how to scam people and ... Read more

FraudCoin Seriously? SERIOUSLY? How'd that work out for ya? Created via coingen.

Freicoin FRC Unlike Bitcoin, Freicoin has a demurrage fee that ensures its circulation and bearers of the currency pay this fee automatically. This demurrage fee was proposed by Silvio Gesell to eliminate the privileged position held by money compared w... Read more

Frozencoin FZ observed with market cap US$4149 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Frycoin FRY Observed trading with market cap $960 on 2 June 2014

Gaelcoin GAC observed with market cap 4038 on 11 may, 3988 on 2 June,

Galaxycoin GLX A fast NVC clone with constant reward for 8 years. Observed with market cap US$3613 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

Galtcoin GLT Created via Coingen

Gamecoin GME 'gamecoin' appears on the list of coins created via coingen, but GME was apparently launched before the website coingen.io was registered, so it may not be the same thing.

GameLeageCoin GML observed with market cap US$1995 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Gamerscoin GMC Observed trading with market cap $4022 on 2 June 2014

Gaycoin GAY Created via Coingen

Gemcoin Ponzi scheme with fakecoin shut down by SEC in 2015.

Genecoin Created via Coingen

Ghostcoin GHC observed on 25 May 2014 trading with a market cap of US$4575.

Giarcoin GIAR Observed trading with market cap $590 on 2 June 2014

Givecoin GIVE Observed trading with market cap $3560 on 2 June 2014

Globalboost BST Observed trading with market cap $2315 on 24 June 2014

Global Denomination GDN Apparently a 'stillbirth' - this cryptocurrency was launched on 21 April 2014, and unwisely initially listed on exchanges while its market cap was still under $5000.

Globe GLB Observed trading with market cap $4712 on 10 June 2014

Globecoin GLOBE Don't confuse this with Globe

Godcoin GOD created via coingen. observed with market cap US$89 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

GoodCoin GOOD created via Coingen. Observed trading with market cap $3178 on 24 June 2014.

Granitecoin GRN Observed trading with market cap $1868 on 2 June 2014

GravyCoin created via Coingen.

GreeceCoin GRCE This was promoted as being to support the Greek economy. Was the software even available in Greek? Did the developers live there? Or is this another case of somebody with no connection claiming to be a rescuer? Observed trading with ma... Read more

Groincoin GXG Observed trading with market cap $3128 on 24 June 2014

Guncoin GUN Observed trading with market cap $3749 on 2 June 2014

H2Ocoin H20 observed on may 10 2014 with market cap US$3616, and on 2 June with market cap US$1346.

HackerNewsCoin created via Coingen.

HashCoin created via Coingen. Observed trading with market cap $814 on 2 June 2014

HawaiiCoin HIC Seen trading at market cap US$1423 on 1 June, then at US$16018 - up by more than a factor of ten - less than an hour later. This would be more impressive if the trades involved more than a sawbuck, but it's still interesting.

Heisenberg HEX Observed trading with market cap $2565 on 6 June 2014

HernCoin created via Coingen.

Highfivecoin H5C Observed trading on 25 May 2014 with market cap of US$627.

Hobbitcoin HBC observed trading may 29 with market cap US$277 and on June 2 with market cap $7035 - meaning it rose %2540 in four days. It'll be taken off the list of dead & dying if it can maintain the valuation until September 2.

HongKetoCoin HKC A relaunch of HongKongCoin. Launched by 'HongKetoCoin'

HongKongCoin HKC Launched by 'HongKongCoin'

Horsecoin HORS Observed trading with market cap $76 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

Hotcoin HOT not so hot anymore....

Huskycoin HC Observed trading with market cap $3808 on 24 June 2014

Icoin ICN observed 11 may with market cap US$2554, and on 2 June with market cap US$4971.

iDice ICE After ICO developer had minimal contact with investors via social media, roll on a few months and he's not been heard from at all for well over a month across all social media channels. Promotion has ceased and the iDice beta website is a b... Read more

Imperial Coin IPC observed with market cap US$2260 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

IncaCoin NKA also often spelled IncaKoin

Informationcoin ITC observed with market cap US$4445 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

Instapay IPC An IPO scam. Gullible people pledged BTC to get Instapay coins, and the scammer disappeared with their BTC.

Internet Peso IPO Despite numerous technical advantages, it was never widely adopted. Created by Homer Komatsu.

Inven created via Coingen.

IshaCoin created via Coingen.

Isra Coin IRA It was an initiative by some guy on Facebook, at about 2013

JesusCoin JJC Apparently there have been at least two JesusCoin creations. One traded under the symbol GOD and another under JJC. At least one was created via coingen. Still... No. Just ... no. Something about a camel passing through the eye of a nee... Read more

Jewels JWL Devs ran away. Website down.

JezusCoin and somebody else thought misspelling it was an improvement. Created via Coingen.

JoeCoin created via Coingen.

JunnonCoin JNC Launched Jan 13 2014. The client was malware; it contained a wallet stealer and remote desktop.

KarpelesCoin KAR Mark Karpeles is the former CEO of Gox, and widely hated by many people who, in aggregate, lost nearly a billion dollars worth of assets in both Bitcoins lost by his exchange and bitcoins devalued by the shaken markets caused by the losses.... Read more

KashmirCoin KSC Observed trading with market cap $2014 on 2 June 2014

KrugmanCoin created via Coingen.

Kumacoin KUMA observed trading with market cap $837 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

Leadcoin LDC Observed trading with market cap $3982 on 2 June 2014

LegitCoin Darn, I was hoping someone would use that name for something that didn't wind up on this list.... Created via Coingen.

LeproCoin LPC Observed trading with market cap $63 on 2 June 2014

Limecoin LC observed 11 may with market cap US$4406.

LimecoinLite LCL Observed trading with market cap $2132 on 2 June 2014

Limecoinx LIMX Observed trading at market cap $3786 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Liquidcoin LiquidCoin is dead. Added 25 May 2014.

Litecoin Plus XLC observed trading with market cap $4031 on 10 Jun 2014

LiteCoinX LTCX observed trading with market cap $4609 on 10 Jun 2014

LoveCoin LOVE Something named "Lovecoin" was created via Coingen. As with most coingen coins, there are people who claim this isn't the one that was made via coingen. It might be, or it might not. LOVE was a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid coin launched March 3... Read more

Lucky7coin LK7 Contained a backdoor that lead to the theft of 13,000BTC from Cryptsy. https://github.com/alerj78/lucky7coin/issues/1

Machinecoin MAC Observed trading with market cap $591 on 2 June 2014

MagicCoin MGC created via Coingen.Observed trading with market cap $1298 on 2 June 2014. Don't confuse this with Magicoin

Magicoin MAGIC Observed trading with market cap $4313 on 24 June 2014

Mediterraneancoin MED Observed trading with market cap $4950 on 8 May 2014.

Megcoin MEG Observed trading with market cap $1083 on 16 June 2014.

Melange SPICE launched Jan 24 2014 by 'Blazr', a junior member account with email/ID hidden. Named for the plot device in the 'Dune' series by Frank Herbert. Released on the scificointalk forum 30 minutes before release on bitcointalk, which led to som... Read more

Metiscoin MTS Observed trading with market cap US$320 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Millionairecoin MIL observed trading with market cap $2972 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

Minerals MIN Abandoned by original dev, later abandoned by adopting team, no known active nodes

Mjollnircoin MNR observed trading with market cap $234 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

MmjCoin created via Coingen.

MouseCoin it's been called a "wallet stealing scamcoin" - I haven't had time to look closer than that.

MtGoxcoin GOX Observed trading with market cap $552 on 2 June 2014

Muniti MUN Muniti is launched March 29 2014. It went on exchanges within days, before its market cap had risen above the level of being a dead coin. The launcher is 'radi324' who, for a refreshing change of pace, does NOT have his email address hidd... Read more

Nanotoken NAN Observed trading with market cap $3440 on 2 June 2014

NeonCoin Evidently a pure IPO scam. The scammer accepted BTC, LTC, and NXT from people who thought they were buying NeonCoins, then disappeared with the money.

NewStatesmanCoin created via Coingen.

NexusCoin created via Coingen.

NightCoin created via Coingen.

Noahcoin NOAH observed trading at market cap US$4250 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Nutcoin NUT market cap $857 on June 14 2014 via cryptocoinrank

NXO Fork of NXT

NXR Fork of NXT

Obama_bin_lotteryCoin Um. So what was this, a play to appeal to pro-gambling political cranks who wanted to compare Obama with Bin Laden? Created via Coingen.

ObamaCoin In America, you can use the name of a 'public figure' such as a politician, without permission -- but if you mention a certain Mouse, you'll get sued into oblivion. So this is something people were allowed to do, but I don't think it helpe... Read more

OilCoin OIL I remember this, it was an attempt to create a cryptocurrency for the vertical market of crude-oil shipping and dealing - but made absolutely zero penetration into that market.

OKDCoin OKD Died do to lack of security

OneCoin There was a 'onecoin' created via Coingen. But this coin apparently launched before coingen.io was registered, so it may not be the same thing.

Orcacoin ORCA Observed trading with market cap $1215 on 2 June 2014

Oreocoin OREO Launched Feb 21 2014. The client was malware; it contained a remote desktop exploit.

ORObit ORO died 29 April 2014. Created via coingen

Ottomancoin OTC observed trading at market cap US$4494 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank

Pandacoin PAND There have been at least three different Pandacoins. This one was launched by 50Cent_rapper here: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=399127.0 It was launched 4 Jan 2014 and appears to have died sometime in early June. It's not ent... Read more

ParagonCoin PRG PROVEN TO BE A SCAM COIN https://www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader/comments/6w60wr/paragoncoin_is_a_scam_where_did_that_post_go/

ParallaxCoin PLX Observed 25 May trading with a market cap of US$3260.

Paycoin PYC Observed trading with market cap $3792 on 2 June 2014

Penguincoin PENG observed trading at market cap US$4473 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

Peoplecoin PPL Observed trading with market cap $3733 on 2 June 2014

Phcoin PHC Observed trading with market cap $4856 on 24 June 2014

PhotonCoin PHO Apparently traded briefly on May 23 2014, at market cap ranging from US$6750 to US$7050. Not known to have traded on open markets on any other date. The trading symbol is now used by something called 'Photon'.

Pikacoin PIK Created via coingen.

Piratecoin PIR Observed trading with market cap $291 on 2 June 2014

PixelCoin PXL They accepted payment in PXL for pixels of advertising on their webpage. They called it a "million dollar webpage", regardless of the fact that the same advertising exposure could be elsewhere purchased for pennies. As of 28 April 2014 th... Read more

Platinum Bars from the same dev who brought us silver bars and gold bars, reputedly.

Platinumcoin PT Created via coingen.

Pokercoin POK Created via coingen.

Polcoin PLC observed 11 may with market cap US$3802.

Popcoin POP Do not confuse this with popularcoin, a later cryptocurrency also called Popcoin and also traded under the symbol POP.

PopularCoin POP There is a Popularcoin

Powercoin POW Created via coingen. Observed trading with market cap $97 on 2 June 2014

Preminecoin PMC Observed trading at market cap 3400 on 23 may 2014.

Primcoin was this a scammer counting on people mistyping the name of primecoin when they made buy/sell orders?

Procoin PCN Observed trading with market cap $811 on 2 June 2014

Prospercoin PRC Observed trading with market cap $1545 on 2 June 2014

Pxlcoin PXL created via coingen. Do not confuse this with Pixelcoin, which had a very similar name and traded using the same symbol. Observed trading on 6 June 2014 with market cap $13.

Quatloo QTL Observed trading with market cap $4222 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Qubitcoin Q2C Observed trading with market cap $3496 on 24 June 2014

Quebecoin QBC Observed trading at market cap $1639 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap. Simultaneously observed trading with market cap 41767 at cryptocoinrank. The only way that can happen is if the amounts being traded are so insignificant that the coin i... Read more

Rainbowcoin LGBT observed on 10 May with a market cap of US$4223.

Rastacoin RTC Created via coingen.

Ratcoin RATC Observed trading with market cap $322 on 2 June 2014

RiceCoin Created via coingen.

Rightcoin RTC Observed trading with market cap $1280 on 2 June 2014

RiseCoin Um. It didn't. Created via coingen.

Romancoin ROM Observed trading with market cap $935 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

Rotocoin RT2 Launched March 15 2014 by 'rotocoin' - a new account with hidden ID/email information. Thread: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=516138.0 It looks like people gave the dev 50 BTC for coins. It was an n-factor scrypt coin with a hal... Read more

Royalcoin RYC Observed trading with market cap $3315 on 2 June 2014

Saffroncoin SFR Observed trading with market cap $4185 on 2 June 2014

Sapphirecoin SPH Observed trading with market cap $84 on 2 June 2014

Savecoin SPC observed trading may 29 with market cap US$1853

Savingcoin SAV Observed trading with market cap $177 on 2 June 2014

Saw SAW Created via coingen.

Scamcoin SCC It had what the announcement thread called an "innovative proof of scam system."

Securecoin SRC Apparently at least two different things with the name securecoin and the trading symbol SRC exist. One is being tracked at coinmarketcap and is live. Another is being tracked at cryptocoinrank, and is dead. On 2, 6, 16, and 24 June, and... Read more

Serracoin SRR Observed trading with market cap $2968 on 2 June 2014

Sha1coin SHA Observed trading with market cap $23 on 2 June 2014

Shares Apparently a pure IPO scam. 45 BTC were sent to the scammer by people who believed they were buying Shares. And disappeared.

Sherlockcoin SHC Observed trading with market cap $4750 on 20 May 2014

Shibecoin SHIBE Observed trading with market cap $4956 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

ShieldCoin SHLD 80% of it's existence it has had a volume/24h of < 1USD, it seems like a pump-and-dump

Siamesecoin SIS Observed trading with market cap $4664 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap

Sifcoin Sifcoin used a series of SHA3 candidates for hashing.

SiliconValleyCoin XSV Claimed sending out a mailer that said "free money" to people in Silicon Valley would spark mass adoption. The pitch was that someone influential would get their junkmail invitation to receive 600 worthless coins, then head right to their c... Read more

Silkcoin SILK The name is a reference to the defunct

Silver bars Reputedly from the same dev who brought us gold bars and platinum bars.

Silvercoin SRC, BEFORE SECURECOIN HAD IT Created via coingen.

SilvioBerlusCoin Silvio Berluscioni is a very wealthy Italian Businessman and Politician. His lifestyle is notoriously lavish and scandal-ridden at a time when Italy itself is going through a fierce financial contraction, so he's not well liked. But someb... Read more

Singularity SING https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=670533.0 Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $3925 on coinmarketcap.

Skeincoin SKC Launched Nov 1 2013, by 'Red Kendra'

Skycoin SYC This is one of at least 3 different "skycoin" that have been launched. Its announcement thread is at https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=219550.0

Skynet-coin SNC This was initially launched with the name "skycoin"

SlothCoin SLOTH died 29 April 2014

Socialcoin SOC Observed trading with market cap $4171 on 2 June 2014

Spaincoin SPA No Active Market

Speedcoin SPC observed 17 May 2014 with market cap 2153. Speedcoin appears to have started trading on 28 April 2014 and stopped trading on 22 May 2014. Its highest market cap was US$28M on April 28 and its lowest was apparently US$2K on 17 May.

Spirecoin SPC SPC It was announced in https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=435463.40 but website doesn't exist anymore http://spirecoin.com/ Can't find any info about it anymore.

StableCoin SBC StableCoin is dead, they tried to set up a fixed value cryptocurrency, and as everyone before, they failed, currency has no fixed value and only the blockchain is actually used only for the coinbase transaction.

Stacycoin Stacycoin was apparently a fork of DRK. Although Stacycoin itself was apparently legit, it got re-announced in a second thread by 'werrty', and in 'werrty's announcement the link to the precompiled windows wallet was replaced with a link t... Read more

StarvingArtistCoin Another coin name chosen specifically to eliminate it from consideration as any kind of serious effort. Created via coingen.

STLcoin STL observed trading with market cap $1030 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

StockCoin STC Observed trading with market cap $1169 on 2 June 2014

Stop A fork of NXT

Stories STY observed 17 may 2014 with market cap US$1490, again on 2 June with market cap US$348.

Suncoin SUN Observed 25 May 2014 trading with a market cap of US$4070

SupercalifragilisticexpialidociousCoin If nobody wants to say it, nobody is going to trade in it. Created via coingen.

Supercoin SUPER Observed trading with market cap $1893 on 2 June 2014

Superior Coin SUP I created it and it was stolen. I have blocked in all exchanges. You can read anywhere on Google. My wife and I worked hard every day 7 days a week and put in around $300,000 and got scammed of all of it. They took our database and all the... Read more

SurgeCoin SRG I think I remember talk about supporting the "troop surge" - the latter phase of American Interventionism in Iraq. I don't think I remember any action having anything to do with that goal ever taking place. Surgecoin apparently traded fro... Read more

Swisscoin Created via coingen.

Takcoin[TAK] observed trading with market cap US$3197 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Techcoin TECH observed trading with market cap US$1794 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Teddycoin TDY observed trading with market cap US$3026 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

Tenebrix according to 'boymilk' Tenebrix was the first scrypt coin.

Teslacoin TES Observed with market cap $4999 on April 19 2014

ThaiCoin Did the people who created this even speak Thai? Was the software available in that language? Created via coingen.

Thecoin Thecoin was malware; the wallet contained a keyboard recorder, and the dev apparently hoped to get the passwords people were using for their wallets. It's unknown how often that scam succeeded, or how many suckers were using the same passw... Read more

TheSmurfscoin TSC It'll be interesting to see whether this one limps along until the cease & desist order arrives, or finishes dying before then. Observed trading with market cap $3221 on 2 June 2014. No longer visible on any market on 16 June 2014.

TokeCoin Serious investors don't smoke weed, people. It makes them lose money. Created via coingen.

TomScottCoin Created via coingen.

TraderCoin TDC Tradercoin was malware. It contained a keylogger to try to get passwords, and a wallet stealer to try to get files to use the passwords on.

Truckcoin TRK observed trading with market cap US$4458 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

UniteCoin UNI Unitecoin was a scrypt coin retargeting every 60 blocks, awarding 50 coins per block, with 2-minute block times. It launched halving the block reward every 840000 blocks. The announcement made on Bitcointalk at https://bitcointalk.org/ind... Read more

Universitycoin UVC observed trading may 29 with market cap US$3226

Vampirecoin VMP Observed trading with market cap $332 on 2 June 2014

Vegascoin VGC Created via coingen.

Veilcoin VEIL observed trading with market cap US$1629 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Venividivicicoin VVV observed trading with market cap US$1963 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.Also observed trading with market cap US$14856 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank. It's not clear whether they are tracking different issues, or whether the volume is ... Read more

VeroCoin VRO Apparently a pure IPO scam. 8

Viral VIRAL VIRAL was a coin created by Adam Guerbuez, a self-proclaimed viral marketer who became notorious for being sued for $875 million by Facebook for running a spam campaign. To earn VIRAL coins, Twitter users had to permit third-party advertise... Read more

VirtualMiningCoin VMC Observed 2014 may 19 with a market cap of 3843.

VisaCoin VISA This did not last long enough to warrant a cease and desist order from VISA, although the prospect of one should have warned off any investors who thought about it. VISA was apparently a pure IPO scam; 135 BTC were sent by people who thoug... Read more

VisnCoin VISN Another IPO scam. People sent BTC to the scammer who claimed he would sell them VisnCoins. The scammer and their money disappeared.

Wavecoin WVS Observed trading with market cap $4592 on 24 June 2014

Wincoin WIN Observed with market cap $2213 on 10 June 2014

X14coin X14 Observed trading with market cap $228 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.

Xedoscoin XDC Observed trading with market cap $68 on 2 June 2014

XXLcoin XXL Observed with market cap $1213 on 13 June 2014

Yamashitacoin YMC observed trading with market cap $2332 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.

YinYuanCoin YYC Launched Dec 27 2013. The client was malware; it contained a key logger, wallet stealer and remote desktop.

ZCoin Created via coingen.

Zenithcoin ZTC observed trading may 29 with market cap US$2284 and on 2 June with market cap US$791.