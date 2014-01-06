Dead 💀 Coins

2chcoin
2CH
2chcoin was apparently a Russian clone of Quark, with a very fast block reward halving time. It was announced on Bitcointalk on 6 Jan 2014 by 'Rocketron'
66coin
66
66coin was launched Jan 26 2014 by 'menzo'
8coin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
99cents
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Acros
ACRO
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
AeroCoin
In the 2013 timeframe, apparently a pure IPO scam. The scammer accepted BTC in payment for AeroCoins, and then disappeared with the BTC. Not to be confused with a different Aerocoin
Aiden
ADN
Haha this brings back memories. Aiden is another LTC clone shitcoin I made which the idiots and Poloniex listed. I just changed some scrypt parameters and scammed people by calling it GPU friendly. I made so much BTC from this shitcoin it's... Read more
Aircoin
AIR
Apparently there are at least two different things both named aircoin and both trading with the symbol AIR. coinmarketcap is tracking one and cryptocoinrank is tracking the other. One is effectively dead and the other apparently alive as ... Read more
Alcohoin
ALC
Alcohoin was a scrypt coin with a 30million coin total coin supply, 1-minute blocks and a 150-coin block reward. It was launched 21 Jan 2014 by 'Alcohoin', a newbie account with hidden id/email information. The 1% premine amounted to about... Read more
Alicoin
ALI
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
AlienCoin
ALN
Launched January 9 2014. 30s blocks, 40-coin block award. 'Alien420' made the announcement, 'Hendo420' is a dev. Both accounts have ID hidden. Appears to be largely a clone of 42coin - in fact the initial client attempted to use the sam... Read more
AllAgesCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Allahcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Alphacoin
ALF
I don't know what it is yet but I've seen from 6 through 12 July 2014 - always listed but not trading, with an apparent market cap of zero, on cryptocoinrank.
AlphaOmegaCoin
AOC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Altrocoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
AmericanCoin
AMC
Coingen was used to created something called 'americancoin' but this launched before coingen.io was registered so it may not be the same thing. The first 6500 blocks were mined before the cryptocurrency was announced. Also, the wallets of ... Read more
AmeriCoin
created via coingen
AminaCoin
created via coingen
AmKoin
AMK
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Apecoin
APE
Announced by 'apecoin'
AphroditeCoin
APH
created via coingen. Observed trading with market cap $3711 on 2 June 2014
Appcoin
APP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
AppleByte
ABY
Observed trading with market cap US$4654 on 16 June 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Arkhash
ARK
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Armoredcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
AssPennies
ASS
Created in 2014, this coin was the shittiest of the original shitcoin-craze.
AstroCoin
ASR
created via coingen. Observed trading with market cap $3174 on 2 June 2014
AustraliaCoin
AUS
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Babycoin
BBC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
BaconBitsCoin
YUM
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Badcoin
BAD
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Basecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
BatCoin
BAT
Batcoin was released on Jan 6 2014. It had an anonymous developer
BeaoCoin
BEC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Beatlecoin
BEA
Observed trading with market cap $139 on 2 June 2014
BeeCoin
BEE
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
BeerCoin
BEER
I remember this; a premine was used in an attempt to hold the price stable relative to the price of beer. It was created via Coingen.
BeliCoin
BELI
Observed trading with market cap $932 on 2 June 2014
BellaCoin
BELA
BELA was a scrypt altcoin launched January 29 2014 by 'twoturtles'
Bells
BEL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
BestCoin
BSC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Billaume
BLL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Binarycoin
BIC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Birdcoin
BRD
Observed trading with market cap $33 on 2 June 2014
Bitcoin2
BTC2
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Bitcoin2.0
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Bitcoin3.0
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Bitcredits
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
BiteCoin
Because Bitcoin and Bytecoin were taken.
Bitgold
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Bitinium
BTN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Bitland
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Bitleu
BTL
Observed on may 10 with market cap 2259.
Bitpeso
BTP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Bitpug
created via Coingen.
Bitquark
BTQ
Observed trading with market cap $4733 on 24 June 2014
Bitraam
BRM
first seen trading on 16 June 2014 with market cap $203.
BitStar
BITS
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
BlakeBitcoin
BBTC
Observed trading with market cap $4148 on 6 June 2014.
Blazecoin
BLZ
Observed trading with market cap $2935 on 12 July 2014.
Blitzcoin
BLTZ
Started trading March 29 2014 and appears to have stopped trading 20 May 2014. at a market cap of $US37.2K. Its highest market cap was achieved on 4 April at $150K and its lowest from April 30 to May 10 at approximately US$5K.
BlobbyCoin
Created via coingen. Why did 'Blobby' seem like a good name? To anyone? Ever?
Blockshares
BKS
Raised 250k, then disappeared
Bluechip
BCH
Observed trading with market cap $4798 on 12 July 2014.
Bones
BONES
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
BonusCoins
BNS
Observed trading with market cap $2019 on 12 July 2014.
Boomcoin
BMC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Boringcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Bosscoin
BOS
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Bountycoin
BOC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Boxxycoin
BOXX
Apparently ended due to a cease and desist order.
Boycoin
BOY
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Brokebackmountaincoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
BTCTalkCoin
BCC
Observed trading at market cap $4112 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Bumbacoin
CLOT
Observed trading with market cap $2409 on 2 June 2014
Burbucoin
BUR
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
ButterflyCoin
BUR
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Cagecoin
CAGE
Observed trading at market cap $2443 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Californiacoin
CAC
Observed trading with market cap $361 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Canada Ecoin
CDN
Observed trading with market cap $2061 on 2 June 2014
Cancercurecoin
CCC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Cannabis Industry Coin
XCI
Monero clone, badly maintained for 6 or 8 months. Website has been closed for several weeks now. https://xcicoin.org/
Cannacoin
observed 29 April 2014 with market cap less than $5K. Apparently it had just launched at that time. Market cap rose above $5K on May 4. If it stays there until August 4, it may be taken off the list of the dead.
Capitalcoin
CPTL
Observed trading with market cap $1728 on 24 June 2014
Carpe Diem Coin
DIEM
it is definitely dead. no info since 2014!
CataloniaCoin
CATC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Catedoge
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Chaincoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Championcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Chancoin
4CHN
After a 30% premine, (supposedly) mistakenly sending 10% of the coins to a stranger on the first day, making big promises to the community which went unfulfilled for months, an elaborate lie about developers which were all alternate account... Read more
Charitycoin
CHA
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Chichicoin
UUC
Launched Feb 12 2014. The client was malware; it contained a wallet stealer and key logger.
Chicoin
CHI
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CHNcoin
CHN
Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $3613 at cryptocoinrank.
Chococoin
CCC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
ChoomCoin
Created via coingen
ChuckCoin
Created via coingen
Citizencoin
CTZ
Observed trading at market cap $4425 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
ClockCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Clockwisecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CloudCoin
CDC
There was a 'cloudcoin' generated via coingen. CDC was launched before coingen.io was registered, so it may not be the same coin. Launched 2013 July 24
Cnote
CNOTE
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Cococoin
COCO
Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $687 at cryptocoinrank.
Coffeecoin
CFC2
Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $3176 at cryptocoinrank.
Coiledcoin
Launched by 'makomk'
Coin
COIN
At least they picked a good name....
Coin2.0
NC2
Appears to have stopped trading on May 21 2014. Between March 12 and May 21, it traded with market cap ranging from US$23800 on April 3 to US$424400 on March 15.
Coincoin
CC
So good these guys picked it twice!
Coino
CON
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CoinyeCoin
COYE
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
ColbertCoin
CC
The Colbert report is a hilarious spoof of American rightwing politics. Observed trading with market cap $3026 on 2 June 2014
CollegeCoin
Created via coingen
Cometcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Compasscoin
CPC
Observed trading with market cap $2972 on 24 June 2014
ConcardCoin
CCC
Lost data!
Conspiracycoin
CYC
observed trading with market cap $2997 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Cooperationcoin
COOP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CopperBars
CPR
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CopyCoin
COPY
Launched Jan 4 2014. The client was wallet stealing malware.
CosmosCoin
CMC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Counterpart
XCP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Crapcoin
CRAP
Observed trading with market cap $41 on 2 June 2014
Crapplecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Credits
CRD
Created via coingen. Observed with market cap 4615 on May 26
Creds
XXC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Crimsoncoin
CRM
Devs sold their coins and ran off in less than a week. Currently dead on coinexchange with the last trade occurring on the 7th of August 2017.
Cross Generation Coin
XGC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Crypti
XCR
This coin was created by a programmer named Boris Podvod (Podvod means scam in Czech). Later, Max Kordek, a manager who knows nothing about programming, stole the codebase and effectively killed Crypti. It was the first JavaScript decentral... Read more
CryptoApples
CRA
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Cryptobits
CYB
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Cryptobuck
BUK
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CryptoEagle
CREA
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CryptoEscudo
CESC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Cryptographic Anomaly
CGA
observed with market cap 3118 on May 17 2014 down from 37760 on April 26 2014.
CryptoLoot
LOOT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CryptoMeth
METH
cryptometh was launched march 04 by _Heisenberg_, an account registered on the same day as the launch with ID/Email information hidden. it used a Keccak/SHA3 proof of work and had an 0.9% premine amounting to a bit over 73 hours worth of m... Read more
Cryptonium
CRN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CryptoStuds
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Cryptowurly
CWC
It didn't work...
Cthulhucoin
OFF
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Cubits
QBT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
CuntCoin
Right. This name didn't expect to be taken seriously so it was a very obvious non-starter. Did anyone lose money on this? If so were you waiting for someone else to go along with the gag for 'just a little bit longer than you?' Created ... Read more
Cyclecoin
CCC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Cypherfunk
FUNK
Observed trading with market cap $2552 on 6 June 2014
Czech Crown Coin
CCC
website for sale, no further news about the coin
DeleteCoin
DEL
current status: deleted. The person or people behind this claimed that they were going to use their premine to destroy other altcoins. They did not explain how they intended to go about that, why it would add value to the currency for oth... Read more
DemonCoin
DMC
Crypto currency created by Seth Wahle for the purpose of Demonsaw community members to verify identity through micro transactions.
Denarius
DRS
observed trading at $4959 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap
Detacoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Digital Commerce
DCM
observed trading at $2642 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap
Dishercoin
created via coingen.
Dobbscoin
BOB
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
DodoCoin
current status: dead as a ... well, dead. Created via Coingen.
Doggcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Dollarpounds
DPZ
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Domecoin
DOME
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Donationcoin
DON
Observed trading at market cap $1433 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Dopecoin
DOPE
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Doubloons
DBL
Created via Coingen.
Dougcoin
DOUG
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Dragoncoin
DNC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Dubstepcoin
WUBS
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
DuckDuckCoin
DUCK
current status: Duck Duck WENT. Observed trading with market cap $1865 on 2 June 2014
DuckieCoin
created via coingen
Dvorakcoin
DVK
observed trading at $4274 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank
Eaglecoin
EGC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Ecocoin
ECO
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
EdisonX3
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
E-Gold
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
EKrona
KRN
Observed trading with market cap $2915 on 2 June 2014
Electriccoin
VOLT
Started by "Deviant Two". The owner of mining pools, a self proclaimed Christian who was also involved in the Cryptorush exchange. This is part of a trend in which a large number of altcoins were started by people who make their money from ... Read more
Electron
ELT
Observed trading with market cap $2112 on 2 June 2014
Electronic Benefit Transfer
EBT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Electronic Gulden
EFL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Elephantcoin
ELP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Embargocoin
EBG
observed trading with market cap $1088 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Emerald
EMD
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
EmuCoin
EMU
observed with market cap US$2674 on 17 may.
Entropycoin
ENC
observed with market cap US$3321 on 12 July 2014 on cryptocoinrank
Eoncoin
EON
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Equestrianbit
EQB
Observed trading with market cap $2336 on 2 June 2014
Equinox
EQ
ICO 2014, take money and run :)
Ermahgerdcern
EMG
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Eros Vision
ERS
Scam coin ICO with plagiarized white paper. Apparently collected around ten million US dollars before making one last blog post (http://eros.posthaven.com/) and disappearing.
Eternalcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
EToken
ETOK
Created 7 Jan 2014 by 'Mogui', a newbie account with hidden ID/email information. Etoken achieved a market cap of US$418K on Jan 17. Mogui outlined a 'rare' coin with 1 reward per block, but used a 'fancy' reward schedule with bonus blocks... Read more
EuroCoin
Created via Coingen
Exilecoin
EXN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
FAILCoin
FAIL
Observed trading at market cap $3504 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
FairBrix
a clone of tenebrix, claimed to have a fairer initial distribution. See Fairquark.
FairQuark
FRQ
A clone of quark, claimed to have a fairer initial distribution. Claiming to have something people want is the first step in both introducing a valuable innovation and in promoting a scam. Which was it in this case?
FastoinSHA
FSS
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Fck Banks Coin
FCK
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Fellatiocoin
BLO
Data missing. Add it!
Ferengicoin
FER
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Ferretcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
FIMKrypto
FIMK
Finland's own auroracoin attempt. Can't be traded anywhere or used anywhere.
Firecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Fireflycoin
FFC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Fitcoin
FIT
Observed trading with market cap $183 on 2 June 2014
Floridacoin
FLC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Forexcoin
FRX
Observed trading with market cap $4869 on 24 June 2014
Fourchan
Created via Coingen. Now I want to see if the fourchan crowd actively attacked it. They would, you know.
FourtyTwoCoin
42
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Foxcoin
FOX
Observed trading with market cap $1404 on 2 June 2014
Fragcoin
FRAG
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Franko
FRK
Franko is a shitcoin LTC clone I made to scam people. It took me about 30 minutes to make and made me a tidy sum of money. It was my first scam. Not my best scam but the first of many. Through making FRK I understood how to scam people and ... Read more
FraudCoin
Seriously? SERIOUSLY? How'd that work out for ya? Created via coingen.
Freedomcoin
FDC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Freicoin
FRC
Unlike Bitcoin, Freicoin has a demurrage fee that ensures its circulation and bearers of the currency pay this fee automatically. This demur
Frictionlesscoin
FLC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Frozencoin
FZ
0 Comments 		observed with market cap US$4149 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Frycoin
FRY
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $960 on 2 June 2014
Furrycoin
FUR
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Gaelcoin
GAC
0 Comments 		observed with market cap 4038 on 11 may, 3988 on 2 June,
Galaxycoin
GLX
0 Comments 		A fast NVC clone with constant reward for 8 years. Observed with market cap US$3613 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Galleon
GLN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Galtcoin
GLT
0 Comments 		Created via Coingen
Gamecoin
GME
0 Comments 		'gamecoin' appears on the list of coins created via coingen, but GME was apparently launched before the website coingen.io was registered, so it may not be the same thing.
GameLeageCoin
GML
0 Comments 		observed with market cap US$1995 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Gamerscoin
GMC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4022 on 2 June 2014
Gasolinecoin
DZL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Gatescoin
GTC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Gaycoin
GAY
0 Comments 		Created via Coingen
Gemcoin
0 Comments 		Ponzi scheme with fakecoin shut down by SEC in 2015.
Genecoin
0 Comments 		Created via Coingen
GeneCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Genesiscoin
GNS
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Geocoins
GEO
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Ghostcoin
GHC
0 Comments 		observed on 25 May 2014 trading with a market cap of US$4575.
Giarcoin
GIAR
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $590 on 2 June 2014
GiftCoin
GFT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Gil
GIL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Girlcoin
GIRL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Givecoin
GIVE
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3560 on 2 June 2014
Globalboost
BST
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $2315 on 24 June 2014
Global Denomination
GDN
0 Comments 		Apparently a 'stillbirth' - this cryptocurrency was launched on 21 April 2014, and unwisely initially listed on exchanges while its market cap was still under $5000.
Globe
GLB
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4712 on 10 June 2014
Globecoin
GLOBE
0 Comments 		Don't confuse this with Globe
Goatcoin
GOAT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Godcoin
GOD
0 Comments 		created via coingen. observed with market cap US$89 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Gold Bars
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Goldcoin
GLD
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Gold Pressed Latinum
GPL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Gollumcoin
GLM
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
GoodCoin
GOOD
0 Comments 		created via Coingen. Observed trading with market cap $3178 on 24 June 2014.
Goxcoin
GOX
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Grain
GRA
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Grandcoin
GDC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Granitecoin
GRN
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $1868 on 2 June 2014
Graphene
GRP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
GravyCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
GreeceCoin
GRCE
0 Comments 		This was promoted as being to support the Greek economy. Was the software even available in Greek? Did the developers live there? Or is this another case of somebody with no connection claiming to be a rescuer? Observed trading with ma... Read more
Groincoin
GXG
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3128 on 24 June 2014
Growthcoin
GRW
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Guncoin
GUN
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3749 on 2 June 2014
H2Ocoin
H20
0 Comments 		observed on may 10 2014 with market cap US$3616, and on 2 June with market cap US$1346.
HackerNewsCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
HashCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen. Observed trading with market cap $814 on 2 June 2014
HawaiiCoin
HIC
0 Comments 		Seen trading at market cap US$1423 on 1 June, then at US$16018 - up by more than a factor of ten - less than an hour later. This would be more impressive if the trades involved more than a sawbuck, but it's still interesting.
Heisenberg
HEX
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $2565 on 6 June 2014
Helixcoin
HXC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Hellcoin
HLC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
HernCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
Highfivecoin
H5C
0 Comments 		Observed trading on 25 May 2014 with market cap of US$627.
Hobbitcoin
HBC
0 Comments 		observed trading may 29 with market cap US$277 and on June 2 with market cap $7035 - meaning it rose %2540 in four days. It'll be taken off the list of dead & dying if it can maintain the valuation until September 2.
HongKetoCoin
HKC
0 Comments 		A relaunch of HongKongCoin. Launched by 'HongKetoCoin'
HongKongCoin
HKC
0 Comments 		Launched by 'HongKongCoin'
Horsecoin
HORS
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $76 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Hotcoin
HOT
0 Comments 		not so hot anymore....
HTMLcoin
HTML
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Huatecoin
HUC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Huitong
HTC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Huskycoin
HC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3808 on 24 June 2014
Hypercoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Icoin
ICN
0 Comments 		observed 11 may with market cap US$2554, and on 2 June with market cap US$4971.
iDice
ICE
0 Comments 		After ICO developer had minimal contact with investors via social media, roll on a few months and he's not been heard from at all for well over a month across all social media channels. Promotion has ceased and the iDice beta website is a b... Read more
Imperial Coin
IPC
0 Comments 		observed with market cap US$2260 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
IncaCoin
NKA
0 Comments 		also often spelled IncaKoin
Informationcoin
ITC
0 Comments 		observed with market cap US$4445 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Inkcoin
INK
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Insanitycoin
WOLF
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Instapay
IPC
0 Comments 		An IPO scam. Gullible people pledged BTC to get Instapay coins, and the scammer disappeared with their BTC.
Internet Peso
IPO
0 Comments 		Despite numerous technical advantages, it was never widely adopted. Created by Homer Komatsu.
Inven
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
IshaCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
Isra Coin
IRA
0 Comments 		It was an initiative by some guy on Facebook, at about 2013
Italycoin
ITC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Ixcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
JasonCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Jennycoin
JNY
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Jerkcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Jerkycoin
JKY
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
JesusCoin
JJC
0 Comments 		Apparently there have been at least two JesusCoin creations. One traded under the symbol GOD and another under JJC. At least one was created via coingen. Still... No. Just ... no. Something about a camel passing through the eye of a nee... Read more
Jewels
JWL
0 Comments 		Devs ran away. Website down.
JezusCoin
0 Comments 		and somebody else thought misspelling it was an improvement. Created via Coingen.
JoeCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
JunnonCoin
JNC
0 Comments 		Launched Jan 13 2014. The client was malware; it contained a wallet stealer and remote desktop.
Kakacoin
KKC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Karpcoin
KARP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
KarpelesCoin
KAR
0 Comments 		Mark Karpeles is the former CEO of Gox, and widely hated by many people who, in aggregate, lost nearly a billion dollars worth of assets in both Bitcoins lost by his exchange and bitcoins devalued by the shaken markets caused by the losses.... Read more
KashmirCoin
KSC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $2014 on 2 June 2014
Keisercoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
KhalsaCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Kiffercoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Killercoin
KILR
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Kimcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Kimdotcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Kingcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Klingon Empire Darsek
KED
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Koindashian
KOIN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Krugercoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
KrugmanCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
Kudos
KDS
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Kumacoin
KUMA
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap $837 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Kushcoin
KHC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Leadcoin
LDC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3982 on 2 June 2014
Lebowskis
LBW
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
LegitCoin
0 Comments 		Darn, I was hoping someone would use that name for something that didn't wind up on this list.... Created via Coingen.
Lemoncoin
LMC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
LeproCoin
LPC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $63 on 2 June 2014
Levelcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Lightvelocitycoin
LVC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Limecoin
LC
0 Comments 		observed 11 may with market cap US$4406.
LimecoinLite
LCL
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $2132 on 2 June 2014
Limecoinx
LIMX
0 Comments 		Observed trading at market cap $3786 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Liquidcoin
0 Comments 		LiquidCoin is dead. Added 25 May 2014.
Litecoin Plus
XLC
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap $4031 on 10 Jun 2014
LiteCoinX
LTCX
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap $4609 on 10 Jun 2014
Livecoin
LVC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Lolcoin
LOL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Lottery Tickets
TIX
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
LoveCoin
LOVE
0 Comments 		Something named "Lovecoin" was created via Coingen. As with most coingen coins, there are people who claim this isn't the one that was made via coingen. It might be, or it might not. LOVE was a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid coin launched March 3... Read more
Lucky7coin
LK7
0 Comments 		Contained a backdoor that lead to the theft of 13,000BTC from Cryptsy. https://github.com/alerj78/lucky7coin/issues/1
Lycancoin
LYC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Machinecoin
MAC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $591 on 2 June 2014
MagicCoin
MGC
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.Observed trading with market cap $1298 on 2 June 2014. Don't confuse this with Magicoin
Magicoin
MAGIC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4313 on 24 June 2014
Maki
MAKI
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Malecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Maplecoin
MPL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Mariocoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
MediaCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Mediterraneancoin
MED
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4950 on 8 May 2014.
Megcoin
MEG
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $1083 on 16 June 2014.
Melange
SPICE
0 Comments 		launched Jan 24 2014 by 'Blazr', a junior member account with email/ID hidden. Named for the plot device in the 'Dune' series by Frank Herbert. Released on the scificointalk forum 30 minutes before release on bitcointalk, which led to som... Read more
Memecoin
MEM
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Metiscoin
MTS
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap US$320 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Milancoin
MLC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Millionairecoin
MIL
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap $2972 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Minerals
MIN
0 Comments 		Abandoned by original dev, later abandoned by adopting team, no known active nodes
Mjollnircoin
MNR
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap $234 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
MmjCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
Molecule
MOL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Moneyenom
MYM
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
MouseCoin
0 Comments 		it's been called a "wallet stealing scamcoin" - I haven't had time to look closer than that.
MtGoxcoin
GOX
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $552 on 2 June 2014
Muniti
MUN
0 Comments 		Muniti is launched March 29 2014. It went on exchanges within days, before its market cap had risen above the level of being a dead coin. The launcher is 'radi324' who, for a refreshing change of pace, does NOT have his email address hidd... Read more
Mutcoin
MUT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Naanayam
NYM
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Nakacoin
NKC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Nanotoken
NAN
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3440 on 2 June 2014
Nbcoin
NBC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
NeonCoin
0 Comments 		Evidently a pure IPO scam. The scammer accepted BTC, LTC, and NXT from people who thought they were buying NeonCoins, then disappeared with the money.
NewStatesmanCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
NexusCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
NightCoin
0 Comments 		created via Coingen.
Niuecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Noahcoin
NOAH
0 Comments 		observed trading at market cap US$4250 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Noodlyappendagecoin
NDL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Nucoin
NUC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Nutcoin
NUT
0 Comments 		market cap $857 on June 14 2014 via cryptocoinrank
NXO
0 Comments 		Fork of NXT
NXR
0 Comments 		Fork of NXT
Obama_bin_lotteryCoin
0 Comments 		Um. So what was this, a play to appeal to pro-gambling political cranks who wanted to compare Obama with Bin Laden? Created via Coingen.
ObamaCoin
0 Comments 		In America, you can use the name of a 'public figure' such as a politician, without permission -- but if you mention a certain Mouse, you'll get sued into oblivion. So this is something people were allowed to do, but I don't think it helpe... Read more
Ocoin
OSC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
OilCoin
OIL
0 Comments 		I remember this, it was an attempt to create a cryptocurrency for the vertical market of crude-oil shipping and dealing - but made absolutely zero penetration into that market.
OKDCoin
OKD
0 Comments 		Died do to lack of security
OneCoin
0 Comments 		There was a 'onecoin' created via Coingen. But this coin apparently launched before coingen.io was registered, so it may not be the same thing.
Onioncoin
ONI
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Onlinegamingcoin
OGC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Orbitcoin
ORB
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Orcacoin
ORCA
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $1215 on 2 June 2014
Oreocoin
OREO
0 Comments 		Launched Feb 21 2014. The client was malware; it contained a remote desktop exploit.
ORObit
ORO
0 Comments 		died 29 April 2014. Created via coingen
Ottomancoin
OTC
0 Comments 		observed trading at market cap US$4494 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank
Paccoin
PAC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Pandacoin
PAND
0 Comments 		There have been at least three different Pandacoins. This one was launched by 50Cent_rapper here: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=399127.0 It was launched 4 Jan 2014 and appears to have died sometime in early June. It's not ent... Read more
Pangucoin
PGC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
ParagonCoin
PRG
0 Comments 		PROVEN TO BE A SCAM COIN https://www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader/comments/6w60wr/paragoncoin_is_a_scam_where_did_that_post_go/
ParallaxCoin
PLX
0 Comments 		Observed 25 May trading with a market cap of US$3260.
Patriotcoin
USA
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Paycoin
PYC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3792 on 2 June 2014
Peacecoin
PEC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Peerpay
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Penguincoin
PENG
0 Comments 		observed trading at market cap US$4473 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Pennies
CENT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Peoplecoin
PPL
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3733 on 2 June 2014
Phcoin
PHC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4856 on 24 June 2014
Phicoin
PHI
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
PhotonCoin
PHO
0 Comments 		Apparently traded briefly on May 23 2014, at market cap ranging from US$6750 to US$7050. Not known to have traded on open markets on any other date. The trading symbol is now used by something called 'Photon'.
Picoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Pieces
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Pikacoin
PIK
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
Piniumcoin
PNC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Piratecoin
PIR
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $291 on 2 June 2014
PixelCoin
PXL
0 Comments 		They accepted payment in PXL for pixels of advertising on their webpage. They called it a "million dollar webpage", regardless of the fact that the same advertising exposure could be elsewhere purchased for pennies. As of 28 April 2014 th... Read more
Platinum Bars
0 Comments 		from the same dev who brought us silver bars and gold bars, reputedly.
Platinumcoin
PT
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
Playtoken
PLT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Pokercoin
POK
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
Polcoin
PLC
0 Comments 		observed 11 may with market cap US$3802.
Polishcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Polycoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Popcoin
POP
0 Comments 		Do not confuse this with popularcoin, a later cryptocurrency also called Popcoin and also traded under the symbol POP.
PopularCoin
POP
0 Comments 		There is a Popularcoin
Poundcoin
PUK
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Powercoin
POW
0 Comments 		Created via coingen. Observed trading with market cap $97 on 2 June 2014
Preminecoin
PMC
0 Comments 		Observed trading at market cap 3400 on 23 may 2014.
Primcoin
0 Comments 		was this a scammer counting on people mistyping the name of primecoin when they made buy/sell orders?
Procoin
PCN
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $811 on 2 June 2014
Prospercoin
PRC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $1545 on 2 June 2014
Protoshares
PTS
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Pwnycoin
PWNY
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Pxlcoin
PXL
0 Comments 		created via coingen. Do not confuse this with Pixelcoin, which had a very similar name and traded using the same symbol. Observed trading on 6 June 2014 with market cap $13.
QuackCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Quatloo
QTL
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4222 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Qubitcoin
Q2C
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3496 on 24 June 2014
Quebecoin
QBC
0 Comments 		Observed trading at market cap $1639 on 16 Jun 2014 at coinmarketcap. Simultaneously observed trading with market cap 41767 at cryptocoinrank. The only way that can happen is if the amounts being traded are so insignificant that the coin i... Read more
Quick Quick Coin
QQC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Quora
QUORA
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Rabbitcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Radioactivecoin
RAD
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Rainbowcoin
LGBT
0 Comments 		observed on 10 May with a market cap of US$4223.
Rainbowgoldcoin
RAIN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Rapidcoin
RPD
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Rastacoin
RTC
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
Ratcoin
RATC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $322 on 2 June 2014
Realcoin
REC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
RiceCoin
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
Richcoin
RCH
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Rightcoin
RTC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $1280 on 2 June 2014
RiseCoin
0 Comments 		Um. It didn't. Created via coingen.
Rocketcoin
ROC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Romancoin
ROM
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $935 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Rosecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Rotocoin
RT2
0 Comments 		Launched March 15 2014 by 'rotocoin' - a new account with hidden ID/email information. Thread: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=516138.0 It looks like people gave the dev 50 BTC for coins. It was an n-factor scrypt coin with a hal... Read more
Royalcoin
RYC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $3315 on 2 June 2014
Rubycoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Rupaycoin
RUP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Saffroncoin
SFR
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4185 on 2 June 2014
SailCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
SambaCoin
SMB
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Sapphirecoin
SPH
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $84 on 2 June 2014
Savecoin
SPC
0 Comments 		observed trading may 29 with market cap US$1853
Savingcoin
SAV
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $177 on 2 June 2014
Saw
SAW
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
Scamcoin
SCC
0 Comments 		It had what the announcement thread called an "innovative proof of scam system."
Scoin
SCO
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Scotcoin
SCOT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Secondscoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Securecoin
SRC
0 Comments 		Apparently at least two different things with the name securecoin and the trading symbol SRC exist. One is being tracked at coinmarketcap and is live. Another is being tracked at cryptocoinrank, and is dead. On 2, 6, 16, and 24 June, and... Read more
Seedcoin
SDC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Serracoin
SRR
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $2968 on 2 June 2014
Sha1coin
SHA
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $23 on 2 June 2014
Shares
0 Comments 		Apparently a pure IPO scam. 45 BTC were sent to the scammer by people who believed they were buying Shares. And disappeared.
Sherlockcoin
SHC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4750 on 20 May 2014
Shibecoin
SHIBE
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4956 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
ShieldCoin
SHLD
0 Comments 		80% of it's existence it has had a volume/24h of < 1USD, it seems like a pump-and-dump
Shillingcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Siamesecoin
SIS
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4664 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap
Sifcoin
0 Comments 		Sifcoin used a series of SHA3 candidates for hashing.
SiliconValleyCoin
XSV
0 Comments 		Claimed sending out a mailer that said "free money" to people in Silicon Valley would spark mass adoption. The pitch was that someone influential would get their junkmail invitation to receive 600 worthless coins, then head right to their c... Read more
Silkcoin
SILK
0 Comments 		The name is a reference to the defunct
Silver bars
0 Comments 		Reputedly from the same dev who brought us gold bars and platinum bars.
Silvercoin
SRC, BEFORE SECURECOIN HAD IT
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
SilvioBerlusCoin
0 Comments 		Silvio Berluscioni is a very wealthy Italian Businessman and Politician. His lifestyle is notoriously lavish and scandal-ridden at a time when Italy itself is going through a fierce financial contraction, so he's not well liked. But someb... Read more
Singularity
SING
0 Comments 		https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=670533.0 Observed trading 12 July 2014 at market cap $3925 on coinmarketcap.
Skeincoin
SKC
0 Comments 		Launched Nov 1 2013, by 'Red Kendra'
Skycoin
SYC
0 Comments 		This is one of at least 3 different "skycoin" that have been launched. Its announcement thread is at https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=219550.0
Skynet-coin
SNC
0 Comments 		This was initially launched with the name "skycoin"
Slendercoin
SNC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
SlothCoin
SLOTH
0 Comments 		died 29 April 2014
Smartcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Snowcoin
SNC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Soapbar
SOAP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Sochicoin
SOCHI
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Socialcoin
SOC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4171 on 2 June 2014
SolCoin
SOL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
SolidCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Spaincoin
SPA
0 Comments 		No Active Market
Speedcoin
SPC
0 Comments 		observed 17 May 2014 with market cap 2153. Speedcoin appears to have started trading on 28 April 2014 and stopped trading on 22 May 2014. Its highest market cap was US$28M on April 28 and its lowest was apparently US$2K on 17 May.
Spirecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Spirecoin SPC
SPC
0 Comments 		It was announced in https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=435463.40 but website doesn't exist anymore http://spirecoin.com/ Can't find any info about it anymore.
Spodermancoin
SDM
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Sprout
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
StableCoin
SBC
0 Comments 		StableCoin is dead, they tried to set up a fixed value cryptocurrency, and as everyone before, they failed, currency has no fixed value and only the blockchain is actually used only for the coinbase transaction.
Stackedcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Stacycoin
0 Comments 		Stacycoin was apparently a fork of DRK. Although Stacycoin itself was apparently legit, it got re-announced in a second thread by 'werrty', and in 'werrty's announcement the link to the precompiled windows wallet was replaced with a link t... Read more
Stalwartbucks
SBX
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Starcoin
STR
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
StarvingArtistCoin
0 Comments 		Another coin name chosen specifically to eliminate it from consideration as any kind of serious effort. Created via coingen.
STLcoin
STL
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap $1030 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
StockCoin
STC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $1169 on 2 June 2014
Stop
0 Comments 		A fork of NXT
Storagecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Stories
STY
0 Comments 		observed 17 may 2014 with market cap US$1490, again on 2 June with market cap US$348.
Streamcoin
STRC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Suncoin
SUN
0 Comments 		Observed 25 May 2014 trading with a market cap of US$4070
SupercalifragilisticexpialidociousCoin
0 Comments 		If nobody wants to say it, nobody is going to trade in it. Created via coingen.
Supercoin
SUPER
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $1893 on 2 June 2014
Superherocoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Superior Coin
SUP
0 Comments 		I created it and it was stolen. I have blocked in all exchanges. You can read anywhere on Google. My wife and I worked hard every day 7 days a week and put in around $300,000 and got scammed of all of it. They took our database and all the... Read more
SurgeCoin
SRG
0 Comments 		I think I remember talk about supporting the "troop surge" - the latter phase of American Interventionism in Iraq. I don't think I remember any action having anything to do with that goal ever taking place. Surgecoin apparently traded fro... Read more
Swagcoin
SWAG
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Swisscoin
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
Switchcoin
SWITCH
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Syncoin
SYN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Tacocoin
TCO
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Takcoin[TAK]
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap US$3197 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Takeoutcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Techcoin
TECH
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap US$1794 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Teddycoin
TDY
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap US$3026 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Tenebrix
0 Comments 		according to 'boymilk' Tenebrix was the first scrypt coin.
TenFiveCoin
10-5
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Teslacoin
TES
0 Comments 		Observed with market cap $4999 on April 19 2014
ThaiCoin
0 Comments 		Did the people who created this even speak Thai? Was the software available in that language? Created via coingen.
Thcoin
THC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Thecoin
0 Comments 		Thecoin was malware; the wallet contained a keyboard recorder, and the dev apparently hoped to get the passwords people were using for their wallets. It's unknown how often that scam succeeded, or how many suckers were using the same passw... Read more
TheSmurfscoin
TSC
0 Comments 		It'll be interesting to see whether this one limps along until the cease & desist order arrives, or finishes dying before then. Observed trading with market cap $3221 on 2 June 2014. No longer visible on any market on 16 June 2014.
Thundercoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Tigercoin
TGC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Timekoin
TK
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Titanium
TTN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Tittiecoin
TTC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
TokeCoin
0 Comments 		Serious investors don't smoke weed, people. It makes them lose money. Created via coingen.
Tomatocoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
TomScottCoin
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
TraceCoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
TraderCoin
TDC
0 Comments 		Tradercoin was malware. It contained a keylogger to try to get passwords, and a wallet stealer to try to get files to use the passwords on.
Traincoin
XTN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Trollcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Troptions
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Truckcoin
TRK
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap US$4458 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Turbocoin
XTP
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
UFOcoin
UFO
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Ultimatecoin
ULT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
UniteCoin
UNI
0 Comments 		Unitecoin was a scrypt coin retargeting every 60 blocks, awarding 50 coins per block, with 2-minute block times. It launched halving the block reward every 840000 blocks. The announcement made on Bitcointalk at https://bitcointalk.org/ind... Read more
United Federation Credit
UFC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Unitycoin
UNT
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Universitycoin
UVC
0 Comments 		observed trading may 29 with market cap US$3226
Vadercoin
VADR
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Valuecoin
VLC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Vampirecoin
VMP
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $332 on 2 June 2014
Vanillacoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Vcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Vegascoin
VGC
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
Veilcoin
VEIL
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap US$1629 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Velocitycoin
VEL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Vendettacoin
VAC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Venividivicicoin
VVV
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap US$1963 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.Also observed trading with market cap US$14856 on 12 July 2014 at cryptocoinrank. It's not clear whether they are tracking different issues, or whether the volume is ... Read more
Verncoin
VRN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
VeroCoin
VRO
0 Comments 		Apparently a pure IPO scam. 8
Version
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Viral
VIRAL
0 Comments 		VIRAL was a coin created by Adam Guerbuez, a self-proclaimed viral marketer who became notorious for being sued for $875 million by Facebook for running a spam campaign. To earn VIRAL coins, Twitter users had to permit third-party advertise... Read more
VirtualMiningCoin
VMC
0 Comments 		Observed 2014 may 19 with a market cap of 3843.
Viruscoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
VisaCoin
VISA
0 Comments 		This did not last long enough to warrant a cease and desist order from VISA, although the prospect of one should have warned off any investors who thought about it. VISA was apparently a pure IPO scam; 135 BTC were sent by people who thoug... Read more
VisnCoin
VISN
0 Comments 		Another IPO scam. People sent BTC to the scammer who claimed he would sell them VisnCoins. The scammer and their money disappeared.
Vodkacoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Votecoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Watcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Wavecoin
WVS
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $4592 on 24 June 2014
WeAreSatoshi
WAS
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Webcoin
WEB
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Wecoin
WEC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Wikicoin
WIKI
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Wincoin
WIN
0 Comments 		Observed with market cap $2213 on 10 June 2014
Wolongcoin
WOL
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
World Football Coin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Wpcoin
WPC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
X11coin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
X13coin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
X14coin
X14
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $228 on 12 July 2014 at coinmarketcap.
Xcoin
XCO
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Xedoscoin
XDC
0 Comments 		Observed trading with market cap $68 on 2 June 2014
Xencoin
XEN
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Xivra
XIV
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
XXLcoin
XXL
0 Comments 		Observed with market cap $1213 on 13 June 2014
YACcoin
YACC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Yamashitacoin
YMC
0 Comments 		observed trading with market cap $2332 on 16 Jun 2014 at cryptocoinrank.
Yangcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Yincoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
YinYuanCoin
YYC
0 Comments 		Launched Dec 27 2013. The client was malware; it contained a key logger, wallet stealer and remote desktop.
Yuan Bao
YBC
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
ZCoin
0 Comments 		Created via coingen.
Zedcoin
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Zenithcoin
ZTC
0 Comments 		observed trading may 29 with market cap US$2284 and on 2 June with market cap US$791.
Zeuscoin
ZEU
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Ziber
ZBR
0 Comments 		Turned out to be a scam ICO
Zodiaccoin
ZOD
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Zombiecoin
ZMB
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!
Zurcoin
ZUR
0 Comments 		Data missing. Add it!